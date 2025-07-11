Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVENPORT, TRAVALE I
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/23/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GANTT, GABRELLE BRENEA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/16/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLEY, AALIYAH ROSALIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JOHNSON, VICKIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL
- RECKLESS BURNING
|
|LANGSTON, JOSIAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/31/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/01/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEA, TARA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LITTLE, JEREME DANNUEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|MANUEL MARTINEZ, CALVIN LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCMILLAN, CONNIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/10/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARCHMAN, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAMSEY, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SMITH, MARC LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- EVADING ARREST
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- FUGITIVE ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE
|
|THOMAS, JESSIE CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/25/1957
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|WOODEN, RYAN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|