Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Friday, July 11, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BRAKEFIELD,JUSTIN MARCUS
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSSION OF STOLEN AUTO

CARDEN,WILLIAM EDWARD
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CARRUTH,ANASTASIA MAE
1242 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

CARSON,DARION SEBASTIAN
1205 ROBINSON ROAD APT 325 OLD HICKORY, 37138
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY VOP
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE VOP

DAVENPORT,TRAVALE I
7628 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ELLIS,JOSHUA BEAUDREA
313 MOUNTAIN VIEW CIR FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

FLERL,DAVID LAMAR
727 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374053863
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

GANTT,GABRELLE BRENEA
1256 CYPRESS ST CT UNIT 374 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GIAMPORTONE,REBECCA MICHELLE
9821 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADRICK,PHILLIP WAYNE
28 OPAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HEADRICK,PHILLIP WAYNE
28 OPAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUGHLEY,AALIYAH ROSALIE
1400 NORTH CUMBERLAN AV APT22 CHATTANOGGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JOHNSON,VICKIE KAY
1620 HOLLYWOOD ATLANTA, 30318
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL
RECKLESS BURNING

LANGSTON,JOSIAH JAMES
39 S MIDDLEVIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING

LAYNE,CHRISTOPHER D
3714 BROWNS HOLLOW RD TRACY CITY, 373873034
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEA,TARA ELIZABETH
3503 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LITTLE,JEREME DANNUEL
3215 BELVESTA CHATTANOGGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

MANUEL MARTINEZ,CALVIN LEONARD
7208 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCMILLAN,CONNIE SUE
211 COOKEVILLE HWY HOMELESS CARTHAGE, 37030
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PARCHMAN,JASMINE
3355 PINEWOOD AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

PARKER,DANIEL JEVON
1226 LYLES CIR HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)

RAMSEY,JOHNNY
610 CENTRAL AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHANNON,WANDA MICHELLE
4706 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
SHOPLIFTING

SHAW,GREGORY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHROPSHIRE,JAMES ANDREW
143 GATE ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SKILES,JAMIE LEE
94 PIKET ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SLEDGE,TAURIS LEBRON
1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

THOMAS,JESSIE CHRISTINA
6618 HILLBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY
Homeless Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

WILSON,JAMARIUS DESHON
700 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WILSON,JAMARIUS DESHON
700 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST

WOODEN,RYAN DERRICK
787 COUNTY ROAD 522 FYFFE, 359714313
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WOODS,ISMAIL BOKEEM
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVENPORT, TRAVALE I
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/23/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GANTT, GABRELLE BRENEA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/16/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHLEY, AALIYAH ROSALIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, VICKIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL
  • RECKLESS BURNING
LANGSTON, JOSIAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/31/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
LAYNE, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/01/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEA, TARA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LITTLE, JEREME DANNUEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MANUEL MARTINEZ, CALVIN LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCMILLAN, CONNIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/10/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARCHMAN, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
RAMSEY, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH, MARC LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • FUGITIVE ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE
THOMAS, JESSIE CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/25/1957
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WOODEN, RYAN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



