Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BRAKEFIELD,JUSTIN MARCUS

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSSESSSION OF STOLEN AUTO



CARDEN,WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CARRUTH,ANASTASIA MAE

1242 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



CARSON,DARION SEBASTIAN

1205 ROBINSON ROAD APT 325 OLD HICKORY, 37138

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY VOP

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE VOP



DAVENPORT,TRAVALE I

7628 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



ELLIS,JOSHUA BEAUDREA

313 MOUNTAIN VIEW CIR FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)



FLERL,DAVID LAMAR

727 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374053863

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



GANTT,GABRELLE BRENEA

1256 CYPRESS ST CT UNIT 374 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GIAMPORTONE,REBECCA MICHELLE

9821 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HEADRICK,PHILLIP WAYNE

28 OPAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HEADRICK,PHILLIP WAYNE

28 OPAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUGHLEY,AALIYAH ROSALIE

1400 NORTH CUMBERLAN AV APT22 CHATTANOGGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JOHNSON,VICKIE KAY

1620 HOLLYWOOD ATLANTA, 30318

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL

RECKLESS BURNING



LANGSTON,JOSIAH JAMES

39 S MIDDLEVIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING



LAYNE,CHRISTOPHER D

3714 BROWNS HOLLOW RD TRACY CITY, 373873034

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LEA,TARA ELIZABETH

3503 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LITTLE,JEREME DANNUEL

3215 BELVESTA CHATTANOGGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



MANUEL MARTINEZ,CALVIN LEONARD

7208 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MCMILLAN,CONNIE SUE

211 COOKEVILLE HWY HOMELESS CARTHAGE, 37030

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



PARCHMAN,JASMINE

3355 PINEWOOD AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



PARKER,DANIEL JEVON

1226 LYLES CIR HIXSON, 37434

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)



RAMSEY,JOHNNY

610 CENTRAL AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SHANNON,WANDA MICHELLE

4706 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

SHOPLIFTING



SHAW,GREGORY WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHROPSHIRE,JAMES ANDREW

143 GATE ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 37407

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SKILES,JAMIE LEE

94 PIKET ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SLEDGE,TAURIS LEBRON

1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



THOMAS,JESSIE CHRISTINA

6618 HILLBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY

Homeless Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



WILSON,JAMARIUS DESHON

700 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



WILSON,JAMARIUS DESHON

700 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST



WOODEN,RYAN DERRICK

787 COUNTY ROAD 522 FYFFE, 359714313

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



WOODS,ISMAIL BOKEEM

4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAVENPORT, TRAVALE I

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/23/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE FLERL, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/24/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANTT, GABRELLE BRENEA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/16/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUGHLEY, AALIYAH ROSALIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/05/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNSON, VICKIE KAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL

RECKLESS BURNING LANGSTON, JOSIAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/31/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING LAYNE, CHRISTOPHER D

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/01/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LEA, TARA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LITTLE, JEREME DANNUEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/02/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY MANUEL MARTINEZ, CALVIN LEONARDO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCMILLAN, CONNIE SUE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/10/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARCHMAN, JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT RAMSEY, JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/03/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHROPSHIRE, JAMES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SMITH, MARC LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

FUGITIVE ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE THOMAS, JESSIE CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/25/1957

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) WOODEN, RYAN DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



