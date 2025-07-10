Latest Headlines

Man Charged With Hot Car Death Of His 11-Month-Old Daughter Faces 15-25-Year Sentence Range

  • Thursday, July 10, 2025
Nicholas Peter Merrill
Nicholas Peter Merrill

A Chattanooga man who was charged with first-degree murder in the hot car death of his 11-month-old daughter will face sentencing on Sept. 15.

Prosecutors said Nicholas Peter Merrill faces between 15-25 years in state prison, though he earlier pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated child neglect.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

Merrill was charged in the July 23, 2023, death of Malaysia Denise Nicole Merrill.

Police said the autopsy indicated that the child had been left in a hot area. Merrill said he left her in a car seat for a lengthy time. She was dead when he took her to Children's Hospital.

The child's mother said in an earlier GoFundMe page:

"I left off to work Friday July 21 afternoon, kissed my daughter goodbye expecting to see her again Sunday evening July 23, only to answer my door to a detective at 12 am to tell me my daughter will not be coming home. While sleeping she took her last breath Sunday afternoon."

Sentencing will be by Judge Boyd Patterson.

