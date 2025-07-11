Bridge Inspections Prompt Lane Closures On I-75 In Bradley County

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Bradley County should be aware of an upcoming bridge inspection that will temporarily impact traffic. Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the right lane and shoulder of the I-75 North bridge over the Hiwassee River (mile marker 34) for its regularly scheduled biennial inspection.

Motorists should be prepared to merge left as they approach the bridge and be alert to the presence of temporary traffic control devices, inspection vehicles, and message boards.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

