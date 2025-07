Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADKIRSON,JAMES DEAN

3811 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ARMSTRONG,RYAN CHAVEZ

7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

ARNOLD,CODY SHANE

9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

BYRD,TATYANA TASHAY

302 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF SERVICES

CARMODY,PATRICK SHANE

NE CORRECTION FACILITY MOUNTAIN CITY,

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

COSBY,DAVID LAMAR

2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO M

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT

COUEY,GARY DEWAYNE

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DAVIS,JARRETT DEJUAN

911 MOOS STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DAVIS,JOSHUA PAUL

2719 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215025

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRAG RACING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EWTON,SHERRY MARIE

15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FE DE LEON,WILLIAM MICHAEL

1204 RIDGETOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

FOSTER,ASHLEY ELIZABETH

1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

GAYHEART,CLYDE EDWARD

4220 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

GRANT,REKESIA ALISA

2749 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

POSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY D

HAMILTON,D MICHAEL J

2690 CHURCHILL CHATTANOOGA, 374111716

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING 75/35

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRAG RACING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HENRY,SHADRIC MCGEE

404 JUNIPER STREET GREENEVILLE, 37745

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GREENE CO TN HOLD

HESTER,ISAIAH ANTWON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

CHILD NEGLECT

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

HYATT,BRIAN EDWARD

915 LOWREY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

HYTER,COURTNEY CORTEZ

1020 W 37th St Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON,DEVONTAYE MARQUIS

9044 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

JOHNSON,AMANDA MARIE

5216 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES,BRITTANY LYNN

RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

KELLOGG,CHARTAVIUS LNIQUE

30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 107 CHATTTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LESTER,THOMAS EUGENE

437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

MARTIN,KENNETH EARL

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MCCLENDON,RICKY LEE

3412 ZENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCULLOCH,GARY TODD

8637 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 204 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

MCKELDIN,DAKEIRRA

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

MIDDLETON,JAMES BRIAN

300 MAIN ST HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

MORGAN,CALE PHILLIP

10628 MACAFEE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

MOSLEY BEACH,MARCHEZ L

1607 DIAMOND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MURPHY,BRYAN DYLAN

531 LIMBO LANE LIVINGSTON, 38570

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NEWT,EMILY KRISTIN

1305 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PIERCE,DARRELL ANTONIO

1105 EARHART APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REED,JOSHUA LEE

5505 BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115309

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIDINGS,CLAYTON DAVID

7465 ALLEMANDE WAY APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

STATUTORY RAPE

ROYALS,JAJUAN

2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SHORTER,PATRICIA TTORA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SHORTER,PATRICIA TTORA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH,LAWRENCE FRANKLIN

6893 ANDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 373364562

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

STOREY,BOBBY JOE

4578 RUGOSA WAY AUSTELL, 30106

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ARSON

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TESTERMAN,DAVID KYLE

80 HAVEN PT RIVERSIDE, 351351622

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DUI

TUCKER,LANEISHA SHA DIARA

256 HAWKINS OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

WHALEY,SHONOLLY DEMETRA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHALEY,SHONOLLY DEMETRA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

WHALEY,SHONOLLY DEMETRA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS,ALEX JEROME

4928 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

WILLIAMS,JEFFERY KENNETH

1116 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

WOFFORD,GEORGE ERIC

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ARMSTRONG, RYAN CHAVEZ

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BYRD, TATYANA TASHAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF SERVICES CARMODY, PATRICK SHANE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/26/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO M

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DAVIS, JARRETT DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF EWTON, SHERRY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FOSTER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAYHEART, CLYDE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/12/1959

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

GRANT, REKESIA ALISA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY D HENRY, SHADRIC MCGEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

GREENE CO TN HOLD HYATT, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/25/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, BRITTANY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS LNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY MARTIN, KENNETH EARL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MCCLENDON, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/28/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCCULLOCH, GARY TODD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/06/1968

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCKELDIN, DAKEIRRA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON MORGAN, CALE PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MOSLEY BEACH, MARCHEZ L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/17/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MURPHY, BRYAN DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PIERCE, DARRELL ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/23/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT RIDINGS, CLAYTON DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

STATUTORY RAPE SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/24/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOREY, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/09/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ARSON

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TESTERMAN, DAVID KYLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/15/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

DUI WILLIAMS, ALEX JEROME

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) WILLIAMS, JEFFERY KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE