County Primary Set For May 5, 2026

  Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Hamilton County Election Commission met Wednesday to discuss several agenda items as preparations begin for the 2026 election cycle.

The commission has officially called for a county primary to take place on May 5, 2026. Prospective candidates can begin picking up nominating petitions starting Dec. 22, 2025. The deadline to qualify as a candidate is Feb. 19, 2026, at noon.

Election officials urge all interested individuals to prepare their paperwork early and ensure timely submission to avoid missing the qualifying deadline.

In response to legislative changes passed in 2025, the commission has approved a new list maintenance policy. Under the updated guidelines, voter inactivity can now be used as a valid reason for confirming a voter’s current residential address. This policy aims to keep voter rolls accurate and up-to-date, while maintaining the integrity of the election process, officials said.

A significant change for voters in 2026 will be the relocation of an early voting site. The commission plans to move early voting from the Snow Hill Fire Training facility to the Harrison Community Center. To ensure a smooth transition, all voters who cast ballots at the Snow Hill site during the 2024 election cycle will receive official notifications about the new location.

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accuracy, the commission conducted a third quarter 2025 review of voter registrations. This review was carried out by one representative from each political party, reinforcing the commission’s commitment to fairness in the registration process, it was stated.

For more information about these updates, or to learn how they may impact voter registration or candidacy, residents are encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Election Commission office.

Officials said, "The commission remains dedicated to ensuring a fair, accessible, and secure election for all county residents."

County Primary Set For May 5, 2026
The Hamilton County Election Commission met Wednesday to discuss several agenda items as preparations begin for the 2026 election cycle. The commission has officially called for a county primary ... more

Collegedale Leaves Property Tax As Is, But Raises Sewer Charge
  • 7/9/2025

On the first reading, the Collegedale Commission voted to accept the certified tax rate of $1.067 that was determined by Hamilton County to be revenue neutral. The 2025-2026 budget of $15 ... more

Home In Hixson Damaged By Early Morning House Fire
  • 7/9/2025

Working smoke alarms alerted Hixson residents to an overnight house fire, giving them time to escape. Engine 22, Engine 16, Engine 11, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Battalion 3 and Battalion 2 Green ... more

