Home In Hixson Damaged By Early Morning House Fire

Working smoke alarms alerted Hixson residents to an overnight house fire, giving them time to escape.

Engine 22, Engine 16, Engine 11, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Battalion 3 and Battalion 2 Green Shift were dispatched at 3:42 a.m. to the 6200 block of Wilder Road for a reported house fire. Engine 22 arrived on scene and found flames coming from the exterior of the home, around the eaves in close proximity where the electricity was coming into the home. A supply line was established.

As crews arrived on scene, a quick exterior fire attack knocked the fire down. Crews then advanced into the home to extinguish fire inside the home where flames had extended into the attic.

Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the fire. EPB arrived on scene to remove power from the home, as the power line was extremely low. CPD arrived on scene for traffic control.

Two adults exited the home prior to CFD arriving on scene. One of the residents advised they woke up when smoke detectors were activated. Primary damage was to portions of the roof and attic. The American Red Cross was notified and made contact with the homeowners.