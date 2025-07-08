Fireman's Fountain Is Missing, But It Will Reappear With Renewed Glory

Fireman's Fountain soon after it was erected Empty spot at Fountain Square Fountain pieces just before leaving Chattanooga Previous Next

The vintage Fireman's Fountain at historic Fountain Square is missing.

But, don't worry, it's just down in Alabama getting a much-needed sprucing up.

On Tuesday, a crane lifted the three main sections of the landmark onto a waiting flatbed truck. The crane operator noted that the largest section of the stone fountain weighs 5,400 pounds.

The truck was headed for Robinson Iron in Alexander City, Ala., which has long specialized in monument creation and restoration.

Driver Josh Short said the symmetrical artwork was created by the Robinson firm long ago.

He said it should take several months for the reburbishing at the Robinson shop.

The county recently took over the responsibility for the fountain from the city after County Mayor Weston Wamp often looked out the window of his office and saw its condition.

He arranged to have the city transfer the property to the county, and funds were placed in the cunty budget earlier for the makeover. The work is costing $175,000.

County Mayor Wamp said, "The goal is to restore it to its original glory. It's going to be beautiful."

City officials noted that the county had already been maintaining the fountain.

The fountain was erected in honor of William Peak and Henry Iler, Chattanooga firefighters who perished in the Bee Hive Store fire of June 9, 1887.