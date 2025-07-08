Latest Headlines

Persistent Detective Led To Murder Conviction In Criminal Court

  • Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Bronathon L. Carter
Bronathon L. Carter

The actions of a persistent detective led to a conviction in Criminal Court on Tuesday in a murder case dating to July 30, 2020.

Bronathon L. Carter, who had one time had charges dismissed, entered no contest pleas to being a felon in possession of a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony and facilitation of second-degree murder. 

He got 12 years to serve for the gun case and a concurrent eight years in a murder case.

"Detective Jason Gunn is my super hero," exclaimed Donna Clemons, mother of slaying victim Quintez Bulloch.

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle said a previous prosecutor, who is no longer in the DA office, had dismissed all charges.

But he said detective Gunn came to him with the evidence he had and asked that the charges be revived.

Prosecutor Coyle said it was a difficult case with possible other suspects, but he said there also was enough evidence that the defendant could have been convicted and received a much longer sentence in prison.

Ms. Clemons took the witness stand and told Carter she does not hate him and she prays for him. But she noted that he is able to call his son on the phone, while she never will get to again.

Outside the courtroom, Ms. Clemons and other family members hugged detective Gunn.

Police said the 31-year-old Bulloch was "executed" at a house on Lightfoot Mill Road.

Carter, who was 35 at the time, was arrested for criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony.

Police responded at 12:37 p.m. to 2915 Lightfoot Mill Road and found Bulloch lying on the floor of the kitchen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives said they later were advised that Carter had admitting carrying out the murder, and he gave details that few people knew. Police were advised that Carter had been paid for the killing.

After a phone search warrant, a detective found text messages in which Carter referenced Bulloch and even received a picture of Bulloch with a large stack of money within days of the homicide.

When Carter was questioned on Dec. 10 at the Bradley County Detention Center he denied knowing Bulloch. The detective said he knew this to be false because Carter had discussed him in the text messages.

Carter allowed the detective to have access to his cellphone. One message said, "I'm the real thing. Now go tell everyone that I killed Tez bitch so you can have a 3.5 and a room with a zazby Salad." 

Police said Carter is a convicted felon from a conviction for aggravated burglary in 2016 and was not allowed to possess a gun.

Quintez Bulloch had worked at the Camp House after officials there said he had left the gang life behind and was celebrating the birth of a baby.

 

