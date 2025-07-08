Latest Headlines

Rep. Vital Says State Making Progress In Protection Of Parkland, Special Areas And Plants

  Tuesday, July 8, 2025
  Mia Schoenly
Greg Vital
Greg Vital

State Rep. Greg Vital of District 29 told members of the Pachyderm Club on Monday evening that progress is being made in the Legislature to protect sensitive areas and endangered plants.

Rep. Vital also said one House bill allows the state to expand its land holdings within Tennessee's 60 state parks through donated property.

He said this measure represents part of a broader effort to protect native species and preserve natural landscapes for future generations.

He also emphasized another House bill that supports farmland preservation through voluntary conservation agreements. He noted that Tennessee is losing approximately 10 acres of farmland every hour.

Rep. Vital stressed the critical importance of balancing continued growth with the protection of agricultural land and open space. While development remains inevitable, he argued, it must be managed thoughtfully to maintain both rural and suburban communities.

Representative Vital's conservation focus reflects his own established commitment to responsible land use. In 2024, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation named him Conservation Legislator of the Year. He currently serves on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, the Commerce Committee, the Government Operations Committee, and holds the position of vice chair on the Transportation Committee.

Beyond environmental protection, Rep. Vital also addressed his work on public safety initiatives. He discussed a House bill that aims to improve the operational readiness of emergency vehicles in both urban and rural areas. He said another bill that passed earlier this year allows honorably discharged members of the Tennessee National Guard to receive a "veteran" designation on their driver's licenses. The legislation has received strong support from veterans' organizations throughout the state, he said.

Rep. Vital announced that his farm's annual Buffalo Blessing ceremony will take place on Oct. 18 at his Georgetown property. The event celebrates native wildlife and Tennessee's cultural heritage, drawing residents from across the region.

The ceremony continues a tradition Rep. Vital established years ago as part of his ongoing commitment to environmental education, conservation, and community engagement. His farm operates under a conservation easement and regularly hosts similar community events.

