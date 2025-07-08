Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALEXANDER,GREGORY DEON
2108 WISDOM ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BAXIN MARTINEZ,MIGUEL
945 WYNDSOR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BISHOP,NICKOULAS CLAYTON
1706 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 38374
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BREWER,MONTEZ LEBRON
6310 JOCELYN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

BROWN,TOKETA RENEE
840 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

CALLOWAY,KEMARION LATRELL
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
THEFT OF A FIREARM

CARROLL,JACOB BRECKSON
271 WILDMAN DR CHARLSTON, 37312
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

COLEMAN,ALEX LEARTHUR
4205 WILKESVIEW DR APT8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FALSE REPORTS
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COPELAND,BRANDON LEE
117 HOOK ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

DANIEL,KENNETH MICHAEL
6733 SHIRLEY POND ROD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHET W
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I

DIXON,LAKEYA NICOLE
2409 BENDING OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EBERHARDT,TERRANCE LAGUAN
2631 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FARMER,JOHN SIMEON
1417 AWHILA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP BURGLARY OF AUTO
VOP BURGLARY OF AUTO
VOP BURGLARY OF AUTO

FULKS-MORRISON,SHARION JENISE
3600 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAIRSTON,MICHELLE NOHELANI
419 HUDSON ST ROSSVILE,
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO
1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARDEN,ABBIGAIL
1169 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

HOLLINGSWORTH,JAMAR JAIDARIUS
2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOOD,WALTER JAMES
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37917
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JENKINS,ONTERIN LEVON
5520 OLEARY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES,ALEXIA LACTRECE
17 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113808
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

KELLEY,RICHARD ALLEN
310 HEMLOCK RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

KELLY,TIMOTHY LEON
31 SHANGBARTON DRIVE CATRTERVILLE, 30144
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CONSPIRACY SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

KING,BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19TH ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LONG,WENDY ELIZABETH
1215 COLLEGEVIEW DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LOVINGOOD,FRANK O NEAL
102 WHITE OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

LYKES,OCIE LAJUAN
415RYANSTAPT15 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MONTGOMERY,COLLIN EVERETT
6714 HARBOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA TENNES, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MORGAN,EBONY LYNNE
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MURPHY,ROBERT NOLAN
5435 HOTEL AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PORTER,ARIEL MICHELLE
4211 DAVIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUAC REYNOSO,OTOONIEL REYNALDO
3909 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RAGLAND,DEONTE JAUJUAN
107 N LARCHMONT CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIVERS,LAKENDRA MARIE
208 HAWKIES OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROLLINS,MARK ANTHONY
46 AMY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

RUIZ,NEHEMIAS,
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SANGER,JESSE WARREN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SNEED,TIMOTHY CLAY
3610 SHATOW LN APT 132 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SUTTON,ROBERT RAYMOND
521 NO PONE RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
74 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROSTITUTION

TAYLOR,CHITARRIUS
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

THREAT,ERIC LAMAR
484 KING CREST LN HIXSON, 373432824
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TOWNSEND,DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TUCKER,BEAU SCOTT
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

WALKER,KEENAN GAGE
199 ACORN HILL TRL ROCK SPRING, 307394145
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST

WILLIAMS,DANIEL MATHEW
619 LAYFIELD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY MOTOR VEHICLE OVER $10,000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

