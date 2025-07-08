Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BAXIN MARTINEZ, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|BISHOP, NICKOULAS CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BREWER, MONTEZ LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|CALLOWAY, KEMARION LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- THEFT OF A FIREARM
|
|CARROLL, JACOB BRECKSON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLEMAN, ALEX LEARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FALSE REPORTS
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COPELAND, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
|
|DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FARMER, JOHN SIMEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VOP BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VOP BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|FULKS-MORRISON, SHARION JENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAIRSTON, MICHELLE NOHELANI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, ABBIGAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAIDARIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, ALEXIA LACTRECE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KELLEY, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLY, TIMOTHY LEON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/24/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- CONSPIRACY SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|
|KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, WENDY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|LOVINGOOD, FRANK O NEAL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LYKES, OCIE LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MORGAN, EBONY LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MURPHY, ROBERT NOLAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/05/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PORTER, ARIEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAGLAND, DEONTE JAUJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/22/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RIVERS, LAKENDRA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROLLINS, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANGER, JESSE WARREN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, ROBERT RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 09/12/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, CHITARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/06/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THREAT, ERIC LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WALKER, KEENAN GAGE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|WILLIAMS, DANIEL MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY MOTOR VEHICLE OVER $10,000
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|