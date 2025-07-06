Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON,ERICA TAYLOR
101 P POOLE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ANDERSON,ERICA TAYLOR
101 P POOLE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ASHLEY,WILLIAM TRACY
9353 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLEVINS,DANIEL LUKE
1687 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONNER,CORDARRIUS JAMAL
2115 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
BRAVO-GONZELEZ,OSTOLIO
2809 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BROOKS,MICHAEL FRED
5326 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RECKLESS DRIVING
BROWN,KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN,KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CLEMENTS,JEMARLON KAMARR
221 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COMMON,JUSTIN TERRELLE
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
COOLEY,KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25TH ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOLEY,KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25TH ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
GALVEZ HERNANDEZ,ANIVAL
2131 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GUY,CALVIN LEE
101 NOTTING HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUZMAN CORONARDO,ERIC RODOLFO
922 ROSEMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS,MICHAEL JERMAINE
718 MARLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT - FAILURE TO REQUEST TEST
HILLMAN,SHAWN MICHAEL
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
HOWARD,JAMES ARTHUR
1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON,TAION DEQUAN
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I
JACKSON,TAION DEQUAN
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KAUFMANN,LONNIE RAY
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
KERR,ROBERT G
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANE,STEPHANIE DENISE
100 DEVEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEVER,AMANDA JOANN
289 GALLAHAN RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)
MARTINEZ DE FREITAS,GEDELSON
1906 HAZELWOOD DR SE MARIETTA, 30067
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Dept of Cons.
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
MCMELLON,NATHANIEL A
5230 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MORALES OROSCO,NEFRI
711 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RAMIREZ,BRIAN
1313 FELICE ST DALTON, 307208326
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SCHUMACHER,BRETT TAYLOR
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 525 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
TWRA Game/Fish
Charges:
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMON,CIERRA NICHOLE
4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
SMITH,CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN
5121 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SPRINGS,JASMIN DEASIA LAQUEEN
1800 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STEWART,JEDIDIAH QUINTON
415 W Dewey Ave Blackwell, 74631
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THOMAS,IRA DEVON
4824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALSTON,ROGER D
8121 ASHBY GAR WA SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WEST,KENNESHA MARSHAY
2324 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
WILSON,BRIAN DEON
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
WITCHER,FERRIS D
1101 ALTON AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
YOUNG,TE VON TERRELL
1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
|
|BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CLEMENTS, JEMARLON KAMARR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COMMON, JUSTIN TERRELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GUZMAN CORONARDO, ERIC RODOLFO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARRIS, MICHAEL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT - FAILURE TO REQUEST TEST
|
|HILLMAN, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, JAMES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KERR, ROBERT G
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCMELLON, NATHANIEL A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/11/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MORALES OROSCO, NEFRI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|RAMIREZ, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SPRINGS, JASMIN DEASIA LAQUEEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WALSTON, ROGER D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, TE VON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|