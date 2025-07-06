Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)





ANDERSON,ERICA TAYLOR

101 P POOLE AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ANDERSON,ERICA TAYLOR

101 P POOLE AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



ASHLEY,WILLIAM TRACY

9353 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLEVINS,DANIEL LUKE

1687 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BONNER,CORDARRIUS JAMAL

2115 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD



BRAVO-GONZELEZ,OSTOLIO

2809 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BROOKS,MICHAEL FRED

5326 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

RECKLESS DRIVING



BROWN,KENDALL LEBRON

1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROWN,KENDALL LEBRON

1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CLEMENTS,JEMARLON KAMARR

221 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COMMON,JUSTIN TERRELLE

1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



COOLEY,KEENAN IVORY

1904 E 25TH ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COOLEY,KEENAN IVORY

1904 E 25TH ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



GALVEZ HERNANDEZ,ANIVAL

2131 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GUY,CALVIN LEE

101 NOTTING HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GUZMAN CORONARDO,ERIC RODOLFO

922 ROSEMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HARRIS,MICHAEL JERMAINE

718 MARLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT - FAILURE TO REQUEST TEST



HILLMAN,SHAWN MICHAEL

727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY



HOWARD,JAMES ARTHUR

1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JACKSON,TAION DEQUAN

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I



JACKSON,TAION DEQUAN

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KAUFMANN,LONNIE RAY

3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



KERR,ROBERT G

728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LANE,STEPHANIE DENISE

100 DEVEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LEVER,AMANDA JOANN

289 GALLAHAN RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)



MARTINEZ DE FREITAS,GEDELSON

1906 HAZELWOOD DR SE MARIETTA, 30067

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Dept of Cons.

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS



MCMELLON,NATHANIEL A

5230 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MORALES OROSCO,NEFRI

711 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



RAMIREZ,BRIAN

1313 FELICE ST DALTON, 307208326

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



SCHUMACHER,BRETT TAYLOR

3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 525 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

TWRA Game/Fish

Charges:

BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SIMON,CIERRA NICHOLE

4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



SMITH,CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN

5121 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



SPRINGS,JASMIN DEASIA LAQUEEN

1800 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



STEWART,JEDIDIAH QUINTON

415 W Dewey Ave Blackwell, 74631

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



THOMAS,IRA DEVON

4824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WALSTON,ROGER D

8121 ASHBY GAR WA SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WEST,KENNESHA MARSHAY

2324 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



WILSON,BRIAN DEON

1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



WITCHER,FERRIS D

1101 ALTON AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



YOUNG,TE VON TERRELL

1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CLEMENTS, JEMARLON KAMARR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COMMON, JUSTIN TERRELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

FAILURE TO APPEAR GUZMAN CORONARDO, ERIC RODOLFO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/11/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARRIS, MICHAEL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT - FAILURE TO REQUEST TEST HILLMAN, SHAWN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HOWARD, JAMES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/22/2004

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KERR, ROBERT G

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCMELLON, NATHANIEL A

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/11/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MORALES OROSCO, NEFRI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE RAMIREZ, BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS SPRINGS, JASMIN DEASIA LAQUEEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WALSTON, ROGER D

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT YOUNG, TE VON TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



