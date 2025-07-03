Fleischmann Applauds Passage Of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann praised the U.S. House of Representatives passage of H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

The vote was 218 to 214.

He said it "delivers the America First agenda that Tennesseans and Americans voted for in November 2024."

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Today, after months of hard work, House and Senate Republicans have delivered the once-in-a-generation change embodied in President Donald Trump’s America First Agenda.

"For years, the American People have demanded real change from Washington, and now, with the One Big Beautiful Bill headed to President Trump’s desk for his signature, that change has finally been achieved.”

He said the bill "delivers the largest, permanent tax cut for families and Working-Class and Middle-Class Americans, gets our country back on a path toward fiscal sanity, unleashes American energy dominance, ensures the United States continues leading the global nuclear renaissance, and strengthens and reforms Medicaid so every American can receive the benefits they need.

"Also, critically to Tennesseans and Americans nationwide, the One Big Beautiful Bill permanently ends the illegal immigration and border crisis through historic funding levels for CBP and ICE to secure our borders, finish the Border Wall, and detain and deport criminal illegal aliens.

“I congratulate my conservative colleagues in the House and Senate, President Trump, and most importantly, the American People on this great win for our nation. Together, we have begun to Make America Great Again, which will lead to a Golden Age of peace and prosperity in which every American, regardless of background, can achieve their personal dream.”