Section Of Riverwalk Near New Stadium To Be Closed For "Transformative Upgrade"

  • Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A section of the Riverwalk near the new Erlanger Park will be closed for an extensive time while it gets "a transformative upgrade in the South Broad area."

That section of the Riverwalk will be temporarily closed from July 14 through April of next year.

The closure will begin just south of the Chestnut Street crossing to just east of the Chestnut Street Trailhead and parking lot. This closure will include the Chestnut Street Trailhead parking lot. 

The project is designed to improve the daily experience for pedestrians, cyclists, and families while preparing for increased usage linked to nearby developments, it was stated. 

Key features include:

  • Widening the Riverwalk to 16 feet to accommodate increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic in a growing southside of Chattanooga.

  • Enhanced lighting to improve safety and visibility.

  • New landscaping to elevate the Riverwalk’s visual appeal and promote environmental benefits, a key component of the National Park City charter.

  • Connection to a new community plaza for public gatherings, recreation, and events.

  • Improved railroad crossings to ensure safer, more accessible passage.

  • Coincides with the West 26th Street extension, improving efficiency. 

Officials said, "The enhancements will make the Riverwalk a premier connection to the new Erlanger Park Stadium for games and events, while also elevating its role as a vital daily pathway for walkers, cyclists, and families alike.

Signage will be in place well ahead of the closed sections to inform trail users. 

"The city of Chattanooga appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we make long-term investments in our outdoor spaces. Additional updates and detour information will be shared throughout the project."


Sheriff's Office Participates In Operation Dry Water
  • Government
  • 7/2/2025
