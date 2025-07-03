Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALL,JARED ALLEN
522 VEELER ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BECKMAN,MADISON DEVO
406 OUTLET RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRADY,RANDALL DAVID
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BUCHANAN LLOYD,DAPHENE CARMEL
775 CALLOWAY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUSH,AVEONYA D
3211 12 AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BUSH,DESTINY ALEXANDRIA
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
BUSH,KEYORA LASHUN
18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
CHRISTIAN,TYLER JAMES
5324 SLAYTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
COOK,JONATHAN DEWAYNE
2307 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROW,BILLY SHANE
1040 PETERS RD SODDY DAISY, 373796127
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAWKINS,ARSHUNDAE
2110 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
DOTSON,EMMA LEANN
230 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DULGAR,DAVID ALAN
1720 BIG LAKE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FRITTS,LANDON REESE
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAY,VICTORIA DENICE
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GOMEZ GUTIERREZ,ARNULFO
3579 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GOMEZ,NOE NEFTALY JIMENEZ
2004 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GREEN,JAMES WILLIAM,JOEL
11 WHISPERING PINES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
GREEN,WILLIAM JOSHUA
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE
HARRIS,JUDY D
590 PIKEVILLE AVE HOMELESS GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAUG,ETHAN TYLER
30 AKIN WAY NW CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HAYES,ANDREW PAUL
CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENRY,RICKY LEE
726 ROBERTA DR HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (BUTLER CO. AL)
HOWELL,MIKEL DONAVAN
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUFSTETLER,DARRELL WAYNE
744 WALKER RD DAYTON, 37381
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
HUMPHREY,BRANDON RAJSHAUN
3417 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JACKSON,DESHONTE T
5700 ROPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JAMES,RUBY
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
JAMES,RUBY
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FALSE REPORTS
LEFFEW,JONATHAN STEVEN
HOMELESS , 37415
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOIACONO,MICHELLE MARIE
4647 PARKER LOAD RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LOVELADY,STEVEN EUGENE
2737 Harrison Pike Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LUNSFORD,JASON WILLIAM
6119 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
MCCONATHY,BOBBY JOE
1127 KEITH VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
MCDANIEL,JESSICA NICOLE
716 WINDSOR DR APT H1 SCOTTSBORO, 35769
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NADRY,TANNER JASON
4315 NESTLEDOWN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
NATION,DANIEL LEBRON
4201 QUINT ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NEELY,MICHAEL LEE
2109 14TH STREET PASCAGUELA, 39567
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NEIGHBORS,DEASIA
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
NEIGHBORS,DEASIA
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (<$500)
BURGLARY
PENNA,JOHN MICHAEL
3156 FLAT BRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
PENNA,TIFFANY LYNN
3156 FLAT BRANCH RD TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
PEREZ ROSARIO,MARIO
1912 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PETERS,COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PETTY,MISTY DANIELLE
4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REED,JENNIFER LYNNE
8978 CHELSEA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
REID,ANTWIONE DANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
RICE,ADRIAN ROBERT
3308 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ROLLINS,CONSUELA DENISE
2108 CLIFTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SHEPHERD,ANDREW GLENN
11189BRITTSVILLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHEPHERD,ANDREW GLENN
11189BRITTSVILLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIDES,PAYTON LEE
9104 OLD FARM LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH,CAMERON EVERETT
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SNELLING,ROBERT ALLEN
911 CLIFTON PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VEST,STEVEN LEE
831 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
WHITE,ADRIANNA NICOLE
2521 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE,PHILLIP MATTHEW KEVIN
1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 315 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
WILLIAMS,LADARRIUS LEBRON
3912 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
WRIGHT,GERALD WAYNE
2348 VIOLET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALL, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BUCHANAN LLOYD, DAPHENE CARMEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/19/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BULLOCK, ASHLEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTIAN, TYLER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|COOK, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CROW, BILLY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DULGAR, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/19/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FRITTS, LANDON REESE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/13/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GAY, VICTORIA DENICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GREEN, JAMES WILLIAM,JOEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/22/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DOG AT LARGE
- DOG AT LARGE
- DOG AT LARGE
- DOG AT LARGE
- DOG AT LARGE
|
|HARRIS, JUDY D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAUG, ETHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, ANDREW PAUL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENRY, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/07/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JACKSON, DESHONTE T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JAMES, RUBY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FALSE REPORTS
|
|LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCCONATHY, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/10/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NADRY, TANNER JASON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|NATION, DANIEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NEELY, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/02/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEIGHBORS, DEASIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
- ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
- ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (<$500)
- BURGLARY
|
|PENNA, JOHN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
|
|PEREZ ROSARIO, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICE, ADRIAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SIDES, PAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, PHILLIP MATTHEW KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LADARRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|WRIGHT, GERALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|