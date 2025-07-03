Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, JARED ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BUCHANAN LLOYD, DAPHENE CARMEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/19/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BULLOCK, ASHLEY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT CHRISTIAN, TYLER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) COOK, JONATHAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CROW, BILLY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/11/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DULGAR, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/19/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FRITTS, LANDON REESE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/13/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GAY, VICTORIA DENICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GREEN, JAMES WILLIAM,JOEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/22/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOG AT LARGE

DOG AT LARGE

DOG AT LARGE

DOG AT LARGE

DOG AT LARGE HARRIS, JUDY D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAUG, ETHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, ANDREW PAUL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HENRY, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/07/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (BUTLER CO. AL) HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JACKSON, DESHONTE T

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/15/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JAMES, RUBY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FALSE REPORTS LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MCCONATHY, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING MCDANIEL, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/10/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NADRY, TANNER JASON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/08/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING NATION, DANIEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/08/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NEELY, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/02/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEIGHBORS, DEASIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD

ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD

ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (<$500)

BURGLARY PENNA, JOHN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/30/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT PEREZ ROSARIO, MARIO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/02/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/24/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, ADRIAN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/14/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SIDES, PAYTON LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WHITE, PHILLIP MATTHEW KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT WILLIAMS, LADARRIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING WRIGHT, GERALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/18/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



