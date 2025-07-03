Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, July 3, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALL,JARED ALLEN
522 VEELER ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BECKMAN,MADISON DEVO
406 OUTLET RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRADY,RANDALL DAVID
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BUCHANAN LLOYD,DAPHENE CARMEL
775 CALLOWAY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUSH,AVEONYA D
3211 12 AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BUSH,DESTINY ALEXANDRIA
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

BUSH,KEYORA LASHUN
18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

CHRISTIAN,TYLER JAMES
5324 SLAYTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

COOK,JONATHAN DEWAYNE
2307 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CROW,BILLY SHANE
1040 PETERS RD SODDY DAISY, 373796127
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DAWKINS,ARSHUNDAE
2110 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

DOTSON,EMMA LEANN
230 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DULGAR,DAVID ALAN
1720 BIG LAKE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FRITTS,LANDON REESE
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAY,VICTORIA DENICE
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GOMEZ GUTIERREZ,ARNULFO
3579 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GOMEZ,NOE NEFTALY JIMENEZ
2004 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GREEN,JAMES WILLIAM,JOEL
11 WHISPERING PINES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

GREEN,WILLIAM JOSHUA
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE

HARRIS,JUDY D
590 PIKEVILLE AVE HOMELESS GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAUG,ETHAN TYLER
30 AKIN WAY NW CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HAYES,ANDREW PAUL
CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENRY,RICKY LEE
726 ROBERTA DR HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (BUTLER CO. AL)

HOWELL,MIKEL DONAVAN
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUFSTETLER,DARRELL WAYNE
744 WALKER RD DAYTON, 37381
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

HUMPHREY,BRANDON RAJSHAUN
3417 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JACKSON,DESHONTE T
5700 ROPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JAMES,RUBY
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

JAMES,RUBY
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FALSE REPORTS

LEFFEW,JONATHAN STEVEN
HOMELESS , 37415
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOIACONO,MICHELLE MARIE
4647 PARKER LOAD RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LOVELADY,STEVEN EUGENE
2737 Harrison Pike Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LUNSFORD,JASON WILLIAM
6119 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

MCCONATHY,BOBBY JOE
1127 KEITH VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING

MCDANIEL,JESSICA NICOLE
716 WINDSOR DR APT H1 SCOTTSBORO, 35769
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

NADRY,TANNER JASON
4315 NESTLEDOWN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING

NATION,DANIEL LEBRON
4201 QUINT ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NEELY,MICHAEL LEE
2109 14TH STREET PASCAGUELA, 39567
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

NEIGHBORS,DEASIA
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

NEIGHBORS,DEASIA
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
ILLEGAL USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (<$500)
BURGLARY

PENNA,JOHN MICHAEL
3156 FLAT BRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

PENNA,TIFFANY LYNN
3156 FLAT BRANCH RD TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

PEREZ ROSARIO,MARIO
1912 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PETERS,COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PETTY,MISTY DANIELLE
4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REED,JENNIFER LYNNE
8978 CHELSEA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

REID,ANTWIONE DANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

RICE,ADRIAN ROBERT
3308 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

ROLLINS,CONSUELA DENISE
2108 CLIFTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHEPHERD,ANDREW GLENN
11189BRITTSVILLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHEPHERD,ANDREW GLENN
11189BRITTSVILLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIDES,PAYTON LEE
9104 OLD FARM LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH,CAMERON EVERETT
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SNELLING,ROBERT ALLEN
911 CLIFTON PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VEST,STEVEN LEE
831 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

WHITE,ADRIANNA NICOLE
2521 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE,PHILLIP MATTHEW KEVIN
1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 315 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT

WILLIAMS,LADARRIUS LEBRON
3912 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

WRIGHT,GERALD WAYNE
2348 VIOLET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

