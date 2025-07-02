Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon

Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire and saved the canine’s life by performing life saving measures.

A motorist called 911 at 5:37 p.m. reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a home at 6505 Harvest Run Drive. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke showing on the first floor of a two-story home.

One team of firefighters made entry and found fire in the kitchen area and extinguished the fire quickly. The second team conducted a search and found a dog in one of the back bedrooms. The dog was unconscious due to smoke inhalation. Firefighters evacuated quickly with the dog and conducted life saving measures and revived him.

The homeowner was not home when the fire broke out but arrived on the scene and was very relieved to see her dog was saved by the firefighters.

Damages are unknown at this time. However, severe fire and smoke damage to the interior of the home. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential heat related issues to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.