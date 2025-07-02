Latest Headlines

Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon

  • Wednesday, July 2, 2025
photo by Tri-State Mutual Aid Chief 6: Mike Williams

Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire and saved the canine’s life by performing life saving measures.

A motorist called 911 at 5:37 p.m. reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a home at 6505 Harvest Run Drive. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke showing on the first floor of a two-story home.

One team of firefighters made entry and found fire in the kitchen area and extinguished the fire quickly. The second team conducted a search and found a dog in one of the back bedrooms. The dog was unconscious due to smoke inhalation. Firefighters evacuated quickly with the dog and conducted life saving measures and revived him.

The homeowner was not home when the fire broke out but arrived on the scene and was very relieved to see her dog was saved by the firefighters.

Damages are unknown at this time. However, severe fire and smoke damage to the interior of the home. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential heat related issues to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

photo by Tri-State Mutual Aid Chief 6: Mike Williams
Latest Headlines
Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 7/2/2025
Sheriff's Office Participates In Operation Dry Water
  • Government
  • 7/2/2025
Section Of Riverwalk Near New Stadium To Be Closed For "Transformative Upgrade"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/2/2025
Walker County Partners With FlashVote To Form Community Survey Panel
  • Government
  • 7/2/2025
Cleveland Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Economic And Community Development
  • Government
  • 7/2/2025
3 Strikes And You’re Out: Catoosa County Case Marks Launch Of New Probation Policy
3 Strikes And You’re Out: Catoosa County Case Marks Launch Of New Probation Policy
  • Government
  • 7/2/2025
Breaking News
Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • 7/2/2025

Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire and saved the canine’s life by performing life saving measures. A motorist called 911 at 5:37 p.m. reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/2/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ATCHLEY,GEORGE ... more

East Ridge Touts Low Tax Rate
  • 7/1/2025

After East Ridge’s annual budget for 2025-2026 was passed on the final reading, Mayor Brian Williams said, “We are excited to hold the property tax rate this year to the certified tax rate provided ... more

Breaking News
Kelly Administration, City Council To Take "Deep Dive" Into Topic Of Sworn Fire And Police Pay
  • 7/1/2025
City's "Park Within A Park" Set To Expand By Over 13 Acres At Historic Missionary Ridge
City's "Park Within A Park" Set To Expand By Over 13 Acres At Historic Missionary Ridge
  • 7/1/2025
Senator Blackburn Hails Senate Passage Of One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  • 7/1/2025
3 Tennesseans Join TVA Board
  • 7/1/2025
Beloved Fixture In Downtown Chattanooga Since 1968, John Yacoubian Dies At 86
Beloved Fixture In Downtown Chattanooga Since 1968, John Yacoubian Dies At 86
  • 7/1/2025
Opinion
Picnic Tables Instead Of Penicillin
  • 7/2/2025
Senator Blackburn Sold Us Out - And Response (3)
  • 7/2/2025
"Hamilton County Doesn't Want Your Business" -Seriously Commissioner Graham? - And Response (2)
  • 7/1/2025
The Hidden Cost Of Unpermitted Construction In Chattanooga
  • 6/30/2025
Questionable Penalties
  • 6/30/2025
Sports
Lookouts Win Series Opener At Barons
  • 7/2/2025
Betty Probasco Leaves Behind An Enduring Legacy Of Greatness
Betty Probasco Leaves Behind An Enduring Legacy Of Greatness
  • 6/30/2025
U.S. Amateur Berths Battled For At Old Fort Qualifier
U.S. Amateur Berths Battled For At Old Fort Qualifier
  • 7/1/2025
Randy Smith: Big Changes In Store For Vol Network
Randy Smith: Big Changes In Store For Vol Network
  • 7/1/2025
Lookouts Split Sunday Doubleheader
  • 6/29/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Betty Probasco, Nellie Kenyon, Ketanji And Lost Friend
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Betty Probasco, Nellie Kenyon, Ketanji And Lost Friend
  • 7/2/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Q ‘n Brew July 12
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Q ‘n Brew July 12
  • 7/2/2025
Jerry Summers: Hamper McBee
Jerry Summers: Hamper McBee
  • 7/2/2025
Wings On Display WWII Airport Day Is Sept. 6
Wings On Display WWII Airport Day Is Sept. 6
  • 7/2/2025
Desmond T. Doss American Legion Post 257 Raising Funds For Storage At Freedom Festival
Desmond T. Doss American Legion Post 257 Raising Funds For Storage At Freedom Festival
  • 7/2/2025
Entertainment
A Final Bluegrass "Bubble Bash" Is At Nightfall Friday
A Final Bluegrass "Bubble Bash" Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/1/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Goes Country With Boot Scootin' Boogie Nights
  • 7/1/2025
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Independence Day Concert Thursday
  • 6/30/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
  • 6/27/2025
Pops On The River Returns July 3 With Fireworks, Live Music And Family Fun
  • 6/26/2025
Opinion
Picnic Tables Instead Of Penicillin
  • 7/2/2025
Senator Blackburn Sold Us Out - And Response (3)
  • 7/2/2025
"Hamilton County Doesn't Want Your Business" -Seriously Commissioner Graham? - And Response (2)
  • 7/1/2025
Dining
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
  • 6/30/2025
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
French Menu Comes To Main Street At Adelle's Creperie
  • 6/26/2025
Business
RheaECD Launches New Industrial And Manufacturing Association; Offers Inaugural Memberships
  • 7/1/2025
Abbott, Weiss, Faith & Darnell PLLC Launches With Expanded Leadership And Vision
  • 7/1/2025
Blue & Co. Expands Presence With New Office In Chattanooga
  • 7/1/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Cybercrime, Wire Fraud & Real Estate Transactions
  • 7/1/2025
Chattanooga Featured As National Model Of Innovative Affordable Housing Policy
  • 6/30/2025
City Of East Ridge Issues Public Warning Regarding Fraudulent Emails Targeting Rezoning Applicants
  • 6/25/2025
Student Scene
Marion County Teacher Advances In 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher Of The Year Finalists
  • 7/2/2025
Teachers From 9 States Will Attend PEF’s 7th Annual Fab Institute
  • 7/2/2025
UTC And City Of Chattanooga Formalize Strategic Research Partnership
  • 7/2/2025
Living Well
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Hosts Ice Cream Social For The Unhoused July 9
  • 7/2/2025
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Introduces 2 New Neonatal/Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Introduces 2 New Neonatal/Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 7/2/2025
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga To Host 3rd Annual Summit On Family-Friendly Workplaces
  • 7/1/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Frank McDonald With The Dismembered Tennesseans
AUDIO: Frank McDonald With The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 7/1/2025
Governor Lee Announces Year-Long America 250 Celebration Across Tennessee
Governor Lee Announces Year-Long America 250 Celebration Across Tennessee
  • 7/1/2025
AUDIO: Lee Anderson On How He Started In The Newspaper Business
AUDIO: Lee Anderson On How He Started In The Newspaper Business
  • 6/27/2025
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
  • 6/24/2025
TWRA News: Operation Dry Water Set For July 4-6
  • 6/30/2025
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
  • 6/23/2025
Travel
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
  • 7/2/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
  • 6/30/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Continues Centennial Celebration With Ramped Up Fireworks And Synchronized Music Display On July 4
  • 6/26/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: He's Not Always "Mr. Nice Guy"
Bob Tamasy: He's Not Always "Mr. Nice Guy"
  • 6/30/2025
"You've Got What We Need" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 6/27/2025
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 7/2/2025
Obituaries
Gareth "Chris" Christopher Matthews
Gareth "Chris" Christopher Matthews
  • 7/2/2025
Paul Techasiriwan
Paul Techasiriwan
  • 7/2/2025
Charles “Van” Hammon
Charles “Van” Hammon
  • 7/2/2025
Government
Sheriff's Office Participates In Operation Dry Water
Sheriff's Office Participates In Operation Dry Water
  • 7/2/2025
Cleveland Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Economic And Community Development
  • 7/2/2025
Walker County Partners With FlashVote To Form Community Survey Panel
  • 7/2/2025