Chattanoogan.com Begins Offering Legal Notice Service

Chattanoogan.com has begun offering legal notice publication to local governments, attorneys and individuals in line with the amended law on required public notifications that took effect July 1.

The General Assembly added a requirement that the same notices run in a print newspaper of general circulation also be run in an established online news source - if one be available in the county.

Exceptions to the online requirement are for foreclosure and election notices.

Legal notices in Chattanoogan.com will cost $1.50 per word with a maximum not to exceed charge of $75 per legal notice - regardless of the length. That includes a run of up to four weeks. The charge is well below our charge for display advertisements for the same time period.



Affidavits of Proof of Publication will be supplied.

The legal notices will be posted quickly. There will be no issue of "lead time."

With online notices, the font can be easily adjusted to a large size, making it much more readable than many small-size print notices.

To place a legal notice with Chattanoogan.com, just email the notice to advertise@chattanoogan.com. Invoices and Proof of Publication will be emailed to the enty taking out the legal notice unless requested otherwise.

Payment accepted for legal notices is by check or Venmo.

The new office for Chattanoogan.com is at 110 Somerville Ave., Suite 266, Chattanooga, Tn., 37405, effective July 1.

We can be reached at 423 667-5314 and at news@chattanoogan.com.