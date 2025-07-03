Man Arrested On Drug And Firearm Charges After Evading Sheriff's Deputies

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were advised around 7 p.m. on Wednesday that a red Nissan Frontier was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Hixson Pike and Ashland Terrace.

Deputies located the vehicle in the 500 block of Spears Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Marlon Crawl, Jr., immediately exited his vehicle and began evading on foot through several yards before being tased and taken into custody.

While being walked back to patrol vehicles, Crawl attempted to pull away and assault a deputy. He was taken to the ground and ultimately placed into the back of a patrol car.

A search of the Nissan Frontier was conducted and a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine was located in the driver’s side floorboard. In addition to the handgun, the following items were also recovered:

(.09) Pounds of methamphetamine (42.2 Grams)

(.06) Pounds of fentanyl (27.8 Grams)

(.002) Pounds of marijuana (.9 Grams)

Multiple baggies for resale

Multiple items of paraphernalia

Crawl was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with the following: