Latest Headlines

BlueCross Ending Operation Of Subsidiary With Loss Of 150 Jobs

  • Thursday, July 3, 2025

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is ending the operation of a subsidiary with the loss of 150 jobs.

A state-required WARN notice said, "BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc. has filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, notifying the agency of a permanent layoff that will begin on Sept. 1, 2025, with separations continuing into the first quarter of 2026. The total number of affected workers is 150.

"This company is located at 1 Cameron Hill Circle, Chattanooga, TN 37402. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit on July 2, 2025.

"The employees at the facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The Southeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by the Southeast Tennessee Development District, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees. The Southeast Local Workforce Development Board will be responsible for the oversight and continued follow-up of Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services associated with this event. If you need additional information or have questions, please contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355."

Latest Headlines
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 7/3/2025
BlueCross Ending Operation Of Subsidiary With Loss Of 150 Jobs
  • Breaking News
  • 7/3/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 7/3/2025
Man Arrested On Drug And Firearm Charges After Evading Sheriff's Deputies
Man Arrested On Drug And Firearm Charges After Evading Sheriff's Deputies
  • Breaking News
  • 7/3/2025
Deputies Apprehend Fugitive - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 7/3/2025
Lookouts Out Pitch Barons For Second Straight Night
  • Sports
  • 7/3/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALL,JARED ... more

Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • 7/2/2025

Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire and saved the canine’s life by performing life saving measures. A motorist called 911 at 5:37 p.m. reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves ... more

Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Woman On Jenkins Road
  • 7/2/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday to the 3400 block of Jenkins Road for the report of a deceased woman. Detectives are currently conducting a death ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/2/2025
East Ridge Touts Low Tax Rate
  • 7/1/2025
Henderson Picks Up Allies In 1st Try For Urban Chickens In 12 Years
Henderson Picks Up Allies In 1st Try For Urban Chickens In 12 Years
  • 7/1/2025
Kelly Administration, City Council To Take "Deep Dive" Into Topic Of Sworn Fire And Police Pay
  • 7/1/2025
City's "Park Within A Park" Set To Expand By Over 13 Acres At Historic Missionary Ridge
City's "Park Within A Park" Set To Expand By Over 13 Acres At Historic Missionary Ridge
  • 7/1/2025
Opinion
Picnic Tables Instead Of Penicillin
  • 7/2/2025
Senator Blackburn Sold Us Out - And Response (5)
  • 7/2/2025
Use Responsibility - Don't Drink And Drive
  • 7/3/2025
"Hamilton County Doesn't Want Your Business" -Seriously Commissioner Graham? - And Response (2)
  • 7/1/2025
The Hidden Cost Of Unpermitted Construction In Chattanooga
  • 6/30/2025
Sports
Lookouts Win Series Opener At Barons
  • 7/2/2025
Betty Probasco Leaves Behind An Enduring Legacy Of Greatness
Betty Probasco Leaves Behind An Enduring Legacy Of Greatness
  • 6/30/2025
U.S. Amateur Berths Battled For At Old Fort Qualifier
U.S. Amateur Berths Battled For At Old Fort Qualifier
  • 7/1/2025
Randy Smith: Big Changes In Store For Vol Network
Randy Smith: Big Changes In Store For Vol Network
  • 7/1/2025
Lookouts Split Sunday Doubleheader
  • 6/29/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Betty Probasco, Nellie Kenyon, Ketanji And Lost Friend
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Betty Probasco, Nellie Kenyon, Ketanji And Lost Friend
  • 7/2/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Q ‘n Brew July 12
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Q ‘n Brew July 12
  • 7/2/2025
Jerry Summers: Hamper McBee
Jerry Summers: Hamper McBee
  • 7/2/2025
ArtsBuild Invites Community To Presentation Of Performing Arts Center Feasibility Study Findings
ArtsBuild Invites Community To Presentation Of Performing Arts Center Feasibility Study Findings
  • 7/3/2025
Wings On Display WWII Airport Day Is Sept. 6
Wings On Display WWII Airport Day Is Sept. 6
  • 7/2/2025
Entertainment
Superman's Mom Has A Chattanooga Connection
  • 7/3/2025
A Final Bluegrass "Bubble Bash" Is At Nightfall Friday
A Final Bluegrass "Bubble Bash" Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/1/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Goes Country With Boot Scootin' Boogie Nights
  • 7/1/2025
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Independence Day Concert Thursday
  • 6/30/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
  • 6/27/2025
Opinion
Picnic Tables Instead Of Penicillin
  • 7/2/2025
Senator Blackburn Sold Us Out - And Response (5)
  • 7/2/2025
"Hamilton County Doesn't Want Your Business" -Seriously Commissioner Graham? - And Response (2)
  • 7/1/2025
Dining
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
  • 6/30/2025
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
French Menu Comes To Main Street At Adelle's Creperie
  • 6/26/2025
Business
RheaECD Launches New Industrial And Manufacturing Association; Offers Inaugural Memberships
  • 7/1/2025
Abbott, Weiss, Faith & Darnell PLLC Launches With Expanded Leadership And Vision
  • 7/1/2025
Blue & Co. Expands Presence With New Office In Chattanooga
  • 7/1/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For June
  • 7/3/2025
Real Estate Transfers For June 26-July 2
  • 7/3/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/3/2025
Student Scene
Marion County Teacher Advances In 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher Of The Year Finalists
  • 7/2/2025
Teachers From 9 States Will Attend PEF’s 7th Annual Fab Institute
  • 7/2/2025
UTC And City Of Chattanooga Formalize Strategic Research Partnership
  • 7/2/2025
Living Well
Siskin Subacute West Receives 2 American Heart Association Certifications
  • 7/3/2025
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Hosts Ice Cream Social For The Unhoused July 9
  • 7/2/2025
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Introduces 2 New Neonatal/Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Introduces 2 New Neonatal/Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 7/2/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Frank McDonald With The Dismembered Tennesseans
AUDIO: Frank McDonald With The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 7/1/2025
Governor Lee Announces Year-Long America 250 Celebration Across Tennessee
Governor Lee Announces Year-Long America 250 Celebration Across Tennessee
  • 7/1/2025
AUDIO: Lee Anderson On How He Started In The Newspaper Business
AUDIO: Lee Anderson On How He Started In The Newspaper Business
  • 6/27/2025
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
  • 6/24/2025
TWRA News: Operation Dry Water Set For July 4-6
  • 6/30/2025
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
  • 6/23/2025
Travel
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
  • 7/2/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
  • 6/30/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Continues Centennial Celebration With Ramped Up Fireworks And Synchronized Music Display On July 4
  • 6/26/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: He's Not Always "Mr. Nice Guy"
Bob Tamasy: He's Not Always "Mr. Nice Guy"
  • 6/30/2025
"You've Got What We Need" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 6/27/2025
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 7/2/2025
Obituaries
Patsy Ann Von Schaaf
Patsy Ann Von Schaaf
  • 7/3/2025
Lisa Durrett Hailey
Lisa Durrett Hailey
  • 7/3/2025
Gareth "Chris" Christopher Matthews
Gareth "Chris" Christopher Matthews
  • 7/2/2025
Government
Sheriff's Office Participates In Operation Dry Water
Sheriff's Office Participates In Operation Dry Water
  • 7/2/2025
Cleveland Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Economic And Community Development
  • 7/2/2025
Walker County Partners With FlashVote To Form Community Survey Panel
  • 7/2/2025