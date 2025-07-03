BlueCross Ending Operation Of Subsidiary With Loss Of 150 Jobs

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is ending the operation of a subsidiary with the loss of 150 jobs.

A state-required WARN notice said, "BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc. has filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, notifying the agency of a permanent layoff that will begin on Sept. 1, 2025, with separations continuing into the first quarter of 2026. The total number of affected workers is 150.

"This company is located at 1 Cameron Hill Circle, Chattanooga, TN 37402. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit on July 2, 2025.

"The employees at the facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The Southeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by the Southeast Tennessee Development District, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees. The Southeast Local Workforce Development Board will be responsible for the oversight and continued follow-up of Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services associated with this event. If you need additional information or have questions, please contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355."