Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, July 4, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ASHBY, JAMMIE KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRABSON, BRENTNEY D
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAMMUSO, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DUI
  • IMPLIED CONSENT
CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHEA, PIK ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/02/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DUE CARE
DYE, KELSEA JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
FOWLER, CHEYENNE AUTUMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HALL, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
HEIDT, KRYSTAL WALLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED NR
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD, GAVIN LANCE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ASSAULT
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, KASSANRA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
MASSINGALE, DAMON X
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MAY, ROBERT LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCCLENDON, RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MYERS, JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OVER $1,000
PENN, BRITTNEY JO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POTHEN, DYLAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS HOMICIDE
POWELL, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SIMS, COY NAPOLEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/19/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, YULONDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHITE, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, KENNETH CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION




