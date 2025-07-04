Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARMOUR,JOHNNY LEBRON

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ASHBY,JAMMIE KEITH

8217 JOHN BYRON WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRABSON,BRENTNEY D

116 MAPLE LANE LOUNDON, 37303

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAMMUSO,JASON MICHAEL

3408 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DUI

IMPLIED CONSENT



CHANEY,CHARLES WESLEY

315 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHEA,PIK ASHLEY

1714 WILLIAM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DUE CARE



DYE,KELSEA JORDAN

4810 BLUEBELL AVE OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



FIELDS,ANTONIO LAMONT

3904 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FLANIGAN,MAURICE TYRONE

410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE



FOWLER,CHEYENNE AUTUMN

244 KILGORE RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



HALL,COREY DEWAYNE

8437 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HAMBRIGHT,DAVAUGHN ROBERT

1706 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



HAMILTON,THADDEUS TROY

4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HEIDT,KRYSTAL WALLER

3535 MTN CREEK RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HENRY,SEAN AARON

11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN

3203DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED NR

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOOD,GAVIN LANCE

5712 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASSAULT



JEFFRIES,CURTIS DENARD

1760 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JONES,KASSANRA DAWN

1619 LAKE MARINA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION



MASSINGALE,DAMON X

217 SWEETLAND DRIVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MAY,ROBERT LYNN

144 EVANSVILLE MTN RD EVANSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCCLENDON,RICHARD

804 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCKINNEY,JEMARIE MARCEL

4607 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MYERS,JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE

1213 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OVER $1,000



NAIL,JOHN THOMAS

727 EAST11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



NAIL,JOHN THOMAS

727 EAST11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



PENN,BRITTNEY JO

6704 INDUS WAY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214675

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



POTHEN,DYLAN RAY

112 BISHOP LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS HOMICIDE



POWELL,ADRIAN

3929 MANOR RD BRAINERD RD, 37411

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



RODRIGUEZ,VANESSA

2813 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SIMS,COY NAPOLEON

4025 OAKLAND DRIVE BONNY OAKS, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH,YULONDA MONIQUE

116 MAPLE LN LOUDON, 37774

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



STALYON,MERCEDES DELENE

7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



STANFORD,AUBREY JEROME LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STARLING,DARRIUS MARSHON

2702 12TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



THOMPSON,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

5195 OLD GEGORGETOWN TR CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



VANDERGRIFF,MATTHEW TATE

7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

ARSON



WELCH,JANIYA JAQUETTE

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



WENZ,PAUL

3542 W ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION



WHITE,JOSHUA AARON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WILSON,KENNETH CRAIG

5426 SCHOOL,DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



WITCHER,FERRIS DEWAYNE

715 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ASHBY, JAMMIE KEITH

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRABSON, BRENTNEY D

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/28/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CAMMUSO, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DUI

IMPLIED CONSENT CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/13/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHEA, PIK ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/02/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DUE CARE DYE, KELSEA JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/29/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE FOWLER, CHEYENNE AUTUMN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HALL, COREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/06/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION HEIDT, KRYSTAL WALLER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED NR

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOOD, GAVIN LANCE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASSAULT JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/06/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, KASSANRA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION MASSINGALE, DAMON X

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MAY, ROBERT LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/01/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCCLENDON, RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/19/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MYERS, JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OVER $1,000 PENN, BRITTNEY JO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POTHEN, DYLAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS HOMICIDE POWELL, ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SIMS, COY NAPOLEON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/19/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, YULONDA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/29/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WHITE, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILSON, KENNETH CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/24/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



