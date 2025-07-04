Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMOUR,JOHNNY LEBRON
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ASHBY,JAMMIE KEITH
8217 JOHN BYRON WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRABSON,BRENTNEY D
116 MAPLE LANE LOUNDON, 37303
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAMMUSO,JASON MICHAEL
3408 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DUI
IMPLIED CONSENT
CHANEY,CHARLES WESLEY
315 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHEA,PIK ASHLEY
1714 WILLIAM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DUE CARE
DYE,KELSEA JORDAN
4810 BLUEBELL AVE OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FIELDS,ANTONIO LAMONT
3904 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FLANIGAN,MAURICE TYRONE
410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
FOWLER,CHEYENNE AUTUMN
244 KILGORE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HALL,COREY DEWAYNE
8437 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HAMBRIGHT,DAVAUGHN ROBERT
1706 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
HAMILTON,THADDEUS TROY
4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEIDT,KRYSTAL WALLER
3535 MTN CREEK RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENRY,SEAN AARON
11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN
3203DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED NR
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD,GAVIN LANCE
5712 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASSAULT
JEFFRIES,CURTIS DENARD
1760 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES,KASSANRA DAWN
1619 LAKE MARINA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
MASSINGALE,DAMON X
217 SWEETLAND DRIVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MAY,ROBERT LYNN
144 EVANSVILLE MTN RD EVANSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCCLENDON,RICHARD
804 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCKINNEY,JEMARIE MARCEL
4607 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MYERS,JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE
1213 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OVER $1,000
NAIL,JOHN THOMAS
727 EAST11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
NAIL,JOHN THOMAS
727 EAST11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PENN,BRITTNEY JO
6704 INDUS WAY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214675
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POTHEN,DYLAN RAY
112 BISHOP LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS HOMICIDE
POWELL,ADRIAN
3929 MANOR RD BRAINERD RD, 37411
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RODRIGUEZ,VANESSA
2813 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMS,COY NAPOLEON
4025 OAKLAND DRIVE BONNY OAKS, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH,YULONDA MONIQUE
116 MAPLE LN LOUDON, 37774
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STALYON,MERCEDES DELENE
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STANFORD,AUBREY JEROME LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STARLING,DARRIUS MARSHON
2702 12TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMPSON,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
5195 OLD GEGORGETOWN TR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDERGRIFF,MATTHEW TATE
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ARSON
WELCH,JANIYA JAQUETTE
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WENZ,PAUL
3542 W ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
WHITE,JOSHUA AARON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON,KENNETH CRAIG
5426 SCHOOL,DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
WITCHER,FERRIS DEWAYNE
715 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ASHBY, JAMMIE KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRABSON, BRENTNEY D
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CAMMUSO, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHEA, PIK ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/02/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DUE CARE
|
|DYE, KELSEA JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
|
|FOWLER, CHEYENNE AUTUMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HALL, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HEIDT, KRYSTAL WALLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED NR
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOOD, GAVIN LANCE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ASSAULT
|
|JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, KASSANRA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
|
|MASSINGALE, DAMON X
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MAY, ROBERT LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCCLENDON, RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MYERS, JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OVER $1,000
|
|PENN, BRITTNEY JO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POTHEN, DYLAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|POWELL, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SIMS, COY NAPOLEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/19/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, YULONDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WHITE, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, KENNETH CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|