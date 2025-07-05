Residential Fire Contained In Middle Valley; No Injuries Reported

Dallas Bay firefighters late Friday night prevented a Middle Valley garage fire from entering the main home.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue responded to a reported residential structure fire at 7307 Friendship Lane. The homeowner reported smelling smoke, and, upon investigating, found the door leading to the garage was extremely hot.

Upon arrival, the first responding units encountered a heavily involved garage fire. All occupants had safely exited the home. Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive interior attack to contain the blaze and prevent further spread into the main living areas.

Crews successfully stopped the fire from reaching the primary portions of the residence. No injuries were reported. The estimated property loss is approximately $300,000. The cause of the fire remains undetermined and is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding units included crews from all three Dallas Bay stations, with additional support from the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department. Also on scene were Hamilton County EMS and deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department provided district coverage during the incident.



