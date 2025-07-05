Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CICHY, SHANE CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DAVIS, CHESTER RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DELASHMITT, DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|EAGLE, BESSIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARBIN, KENDYLL MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, COURTNEY LEON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HINDMAN, NETTIE JO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/23/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
|
|JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
|
|MELVIN-JOHNSON, JADEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/17/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VANE, ANDREA K
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/23/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VARNELL, SAM C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|