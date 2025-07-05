Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDRUS,KIMBERLEE DON

HOMELESS AUSTIN MINNESO, 55912

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BARTOLOMEI COTTO,CHRISTIAN LEM

1920 CHESTNUT STREET APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BOYLE,ROBERT THOMAS

10312 ARNAT AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD

3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CANION,REBECCA ANN

Homeless Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CARDIN,DEVIN PAIGE

8994 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CICHY,SHANE CHRISTOPHER

1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CLARK,RENODIUS LEBRON

246 N VICTOR DR FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



DAVIS,CHESTER RAY

113 GOODSON RD REDBANK, 37343

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DELASHMITT,DUSTIN

5012 DELASHMITT RD Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



DELASHMITT,DUSTIN

5012 DELASHMITT RD Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GOMEZ,ADYLENY

1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HARBIN,KENDYLL MCCLAIN

6420 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRIS,COURTNEY LEON

917 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARRIS,KENNETH LEBRON

2518 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HINDMAN,NETTIE JO

1632 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



IRELAND,DEVIN TANNER

5059 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161822

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Dept of Cons.

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JOHNSTON,KAYLA MARIE

424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MAPP,REGINALD NMN

5119 WOODLAND VIEW CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



MCSPADDEN,GERRY LEE

4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS



MELVIN-JOHNSON,JADEN

614 MORMONT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OWENS,JOHN NEPOLEON

1104 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PAYNE,DANNY JAMES

9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PHELAN,LAURA MARIE

5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PHILLIPS,JESSE CALVIN

3616 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



POWELL,KIMBERLY MICHELLE

561 SHERWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37412

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROSSER,SHANNON LANE

432 LOWER DAWNVILLE RD. DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)



SULLIVAN,ATLANTA JEAN

10312 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



VANE,ANDREA K

1842 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



VARNELL,SAM C

7422 MINTOM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Here are the mug shots:

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANION, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CICHY, SHANE CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DAVIS, CHESTER RAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DELASHMITT, DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) EAGLE, BESSIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARBIN, KENDYLL MCCLAIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, COURTNEY LEON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

rrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HINDMAN, NETTIE JO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/23/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS MELVIN-JOHNSON, JADEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAYNE, DANNY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/17/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHELAN, LAURA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/09/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VANE, ANDREA K

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VARNELL, SAM C

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





