Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, July 5, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDRUS,KIMBERLEE DON
HOMELESS AUSTIN MINNESO, 55912
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BARTOLOMEI COTTO,CHRISTIAN LEM
1920 CHESTNUT STREET APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BOYLE,ROBERT THOMAS
10312 ARNAT AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CANION,REBECCA ANN
Homeless Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CARDIN,DEVIN PAIGE
8994 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CICHY,SHANE CHRISTOPHER
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CLARK,RENODIUS LEBRON
246 N VICTOR DR FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DAVIS,CHESTER RAY
113 GOODSON RD REDBANK, 37343
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DELASHMITT,DUSTIN
5012 DELASHMITT RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

DELASHMITT,DUSTIN
5012 DELASHMITT RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HARBIN,KENDYLL MCCLAIN
6420 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS,COURTNEY LEON
917 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS,KENNETH LEBRON
2518 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HINDMAN,NETTIE JO
1632 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IRELAND,DEVIN TANNER
5059 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161822
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Dept of Cons.
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSTON,KAYLA MARIE
424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MAPP,REGINALD NMN
5119 WOODLAND VIEW CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

MCSPADDEN,GERRY LEE
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

MELVIN-JOHNSON,JADEN
614 MORMONT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS,JOHN NEPOLEON
1104 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAYNE,DANNY JAMES
9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PHELAN,LAURA MARIE
5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PHILLIPS,JESSE CALVIN
3616 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POWELL,KIMBERLY MICHELLE
561 SHERWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROSSER,SHANNON LANE
432 LOWER DAWNVILLE RD. DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)

SULLIVAN,ATLANTA JEAN
10312 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANE,ANDREA K
1842 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VARNELL,SAM C
7422 MINTOM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff

Here are the mug shots:

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CICHY, SHANE CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DAVIS, CHESTER RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DELASHMITT, DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EAGLE, BESSIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARBIN, KENDYLL MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, COURTNEY LEON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
<
rrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HINDMAN, NETTIE JO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/23/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
MELVIN-JOHNSON, JADEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/17/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANE, ANDREA K
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/23/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VARNELL, SAM C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/5/2025
PHOTOS: Parkridge East Babies Get Patriotic Outfits
  • Breaking News
  • 7/4/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Government
  • 7/4/2025
Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy U17 Girls Win Southern Title
Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy U17 Girls Win Southern Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/4/2025
K9 Alerts Officers To Meth - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 7/4/2025
Lookouts Fall To Barons In Another Pitching Duel
  • Sports
  • 7/4/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDRUS,KIMBERLEE ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/4/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR,JOHNNY ... more

Fleischmann Applauds Passage Of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  • 7/3/2025

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann praised the U.S. House of Representatives passage of H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , sending it to President Donald Trump to sign into law. The vote was 218 ... more

Breaking News
Chattanoogan.com Begins Offering Legal Notice Service
  • 7/3/2025
BlueCross Ending Operation Of Subsidiary With Loss Of 150 Jobs
  • 7/3/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/3/2025
Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Dog Rescued In House Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • 7/2/2025
Section Of Riverwalk Near New Stadium To Be Closed For "Transformative Upgrade"
  • 7/2/2025
Opinion
Independence Day 2025
  • 7/4/2025
Picnic Tables Instead Of Penicillin
  • 7/2/2025
The Fourth On Wolftever Creek
  • 7/4/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/4/2025
Use Responsibility - Don't Drink And Drive
  • 7/3/2025
Sports
Lookouts Fall To Barons In Another Pitching Duel
  • 7/4/2025
Tennessee To Honor U.S. Armed Forces With “Volunteer Spirit” Smokey Grey Series Uniform
Tennessee To Honor U.S. Armed Forces With “Volunteer Spirit” Smokey Grey Series Uniform
  • 7/3/2025
Chattanooga FC Women Claim 2025 WPSL Southeast Conference Championship
  • 7/3/2025
Lookouts Win Series Opener At Barons
  • 7/2/2025
Betty Probasco Leaves Behind An Enduring Legacy Of Greatness
Betty Probasco Leaves Behind An Enduring Legacy Of Greatness
  • 6/30/2025
Happenings
Public Reading Of Declaration Of Independence Held On Wednesday
Public Reading Of Declaration Of Independence Held On Wednesday
  • 7/4/2025
The Independence Day Medals Of Honor
The Independence Day Medals Of Honor
  • 7/3/2025
Soddy Daisy Independence Day Celebration Set For Saturday
  • 7/3/2025
ITG To Host Exhibit Of Metal Sculpture By Denice Bizot In July
ITG To Host Exhibit Of Metal Sculpture By Denice Bizot In July
  • 7/3/2025
ArtsBuild Invites Community To Presentation Of Performing Arts Center Feasibility Study Findings
ArtsBuild Invites Community To Presentation Of Performing Arts Center Feasibility Study Findings
  • 7/3/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2025
Superman's Mom Has A Chattanooga Connection
  • 7/3/2025
Shop the Market LLC Has 2 Upcoming Events
  • 7/3/2025
A Final Bluegrass "Bubble Bash" Is At Nightfall Friday
A Final Bluegrass "Bubble Bash" Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/1/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Goes Country With Boot Scootin' Boogie Nights
  • 7/1/2025
Opinion
Independence Day 2025
  • 7/4/2025
Picnic Tables Instead Of Penicillin
  • 7/2/2025
The Fourth On Wolftever Creek
  • 7/4/2025
Dining
Los Mich Mexican Restaurant Opens On Highway 58; Unknown Caller Has New Owners
  • 7/3/2025
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
  • 6/30/2025
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
Business
Choo Choo Golf Academy & Range Opening In East Brainerd
  • 7/3/2025
RheaECD Launches New Industrial And Manufacturing Association; Offers Inaugural Memberships
  • 7/1/2025
Abbott, Weiss, Faith & Darnell PLLC Launches With Expanded Leadership And Vision
  • 7/1/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For June
  • 7/3/2025
Real Estate Transfers For June 26-July 2
  • 7/3/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/3/2025
Student Scene
Chattanooga 3rd Grader Honored By Mayor For Chess Prowess
Chattanooga 3rd Grader Honored By Mayor For Chess Prowess
  • 7/4/2025
Cleveland State Complete Two 48-Hour Phlebotomy Bootcamps
  • 7/3/2025
Lee University’s Educator Preparation Programs Earn National Accreditation
Lee University’s Educator Preparation Programs Earn National Accreditation
  • 7/3/2025
Living Well
Siskin Subacute West Receives 2 American Heart Association Certifications
  • 7/3/2025
Red Bank Announces Expanded Classes For Active Older Adults
Red Bank Announces Expanded Classes For Active Older Adults
  • 7/3/2025
The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga Gears Up For Its Annual Beat The Heat Program
  • 7/3/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Manning Street Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Manning Street Memories
  • 7/3/2025
AUDIO: Frank McDonald With The Dismembered Tennesseans
AUDIO: Frank McDonald With The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 7/1/2025
Governor Lee Announces Year-Long America 250 Celebration Across Tennessee
Governor Lee Announces Year-Long America 250 Celebration Across Tennessee
  • 7/1/2025
Outdoors
Woman, 57, Dies At Center Hill Lake
  • 7/4/2025
Garden Club Meets July 14
  • 7/1/2025
TWRA News: Operation Dry Water Set For July 4-6
  • 6/30/2025
Travel
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
  • 7/2/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
  • 6/30/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Continues Centennial Celebration With Ramped Up Fireworks And Synchronized Music Display On July 4
  • 6/26/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Freedom: One Of The Greatest Gifts We Can Receive
Bob Tamasy: Freedom: One Of The Greatest Gifts We Can Receive
  • 7/4/2025
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 7/2/2025
Bob Tamasy: He's Not Always "Mr. Nice Guy"
Bob Tamasy: He's Not Always "Mr. Nice Guy"
  • 6/30/2025
Obituaries
Melvin Thomas Petty
Melvin Thomas Petty
  • 7/4/2025
Randy Royce Malchaski
  • 7/4/2025
Lee A. Hollomon
Lee A. Hollomon
  • 7/3/2025
Government
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 7/4/2025
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 7/3/2025
K9 Alerts Officers To Meth - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/4/2025