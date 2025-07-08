Dade County High School Student Struck And Killed By Train

A Dade County High School was struck and killed by a train in Trenton Monday morning.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. near the Highway 136 East overpass.

Principal Brent Cooper said, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the tragic news of the loss of one of our Dade County High School students. Yesterday, around 11:30 a.m., a male student was struck by a train while walking along the railroad tracks.

"Our entire school family is devastated by this heartbreaking event.

"We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family during this time of mourning. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as we remember this young life lost too soon."