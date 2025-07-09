Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBAN,JONATHAN BRYANT

145 WEST ILLINOIS AVE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BEARDEN,MIKAYLA BROOKE

6620 HILLBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BECK,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BERRIEN,TROY MOUNTE

7024 HARRISON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY



BOSTON,MARTEZ MARIO

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BOSTON,MARTEZ MARIO

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOWMAN,TRACY LEE

4530 MARIE NW CIR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BURGESS,CHARLES GAVEN

813 PINTA CIR SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



CALLOWAY,DEONTE TERRELL

269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CASTELLO,JENNA GLYNN

2709 RIDGE PARK DR NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt St Police

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COLEMAN,TAYA JANEE

812 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CONNER,JASMINE TEYSHANE

3919 JUNIFER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CORFITZSON,DAVID ADDISON

503 LOMBARDI ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DAVIS,TENHYIA LESHAE

1994 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DEAL,BOBBY DAVIS

730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DEAN,STEVEN M

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



GRAVETT,MICHAEL LEE

1818 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GRAVETT,MICHAEL LEE

1818 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT



GREATHEART,CHRISHANNA NICHOLE

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HARRIS,CHARLES CLARENCE

3309 PINEWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HAYNES,MARVIN JONATHAN

921 INTERSTATE DRIVE APT 121 MACHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES,JERMAL ANTOINE

6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JONES,MICHAEL LEBRON

126 SIGNAL HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KILPATRICK,JEREMY MARCEL

5927 BERNIE CIR TALBOTT, 37877

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



KING,DEONTA LILTRELL

277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KUZDZAL,MARK THOMAS

100 VINITA LANE LOUDON, 37774

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LAYNE,ADRIANE D

12218 EAST VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)



LEWIS,NOAH

8110 CORNET TRL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT



MCDANIEL,TERRY LEE

1003 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MONCIER,JOHN EUGENE

1338 CLEAR POINT DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PETITION TO REVOKE ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL E



MONCIER,JOHN EUGENE

1338 CLEAR POINT DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MULDERINK,JOLENE JANICE

4801 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



NEWSON,KENNETH LEE

2288 EDGMON FOREST RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DUI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PEDRO MIGUEL,PEDRO FRANCISCO

4811 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PENN,ERIC NELSON

1113 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHILD NEGLECT



POSLEY,BRIAN LAMONT

3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



RIVERS,TRESSIE TALEFERRA

5024 GOLF VIEW DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHE II (METH)



SHEPHERD,PARKER JAMES

1215 CLEARBROOKE COURT FORT OLGELTHROPE, 30742

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



SMITH,BRANDON DANELL

210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 374054634

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATEDASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)



SPARKS,STEPHANIE RENE

2711 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



STARLING,DARRIUS MARSHON

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SWANEY,RANDY MACK

711 SOUTH HAMILTON ST DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



TAYLOR,RICHARD LAVORIS

1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



WILBANKS,DALTON TYLER

516 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY

HOMELESS Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WITCHER,MAKI LEBON

1127 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WORTHY,JACQUEZ KESHAUN

2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

