Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBAN,JONATHAN BRYANT
145 WEST ILLINOIS AVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BEARDEN,MIKAYLA BROOKE
6620 HILLBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BECK,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BERRIEN,TROY MOUNTE
7024 HARRISON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

BOSTON,MARTEZ MARIO
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BOSTON,MARTEZ MARIO
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOWMAN,TRACY LEE
4530 MARIE NW CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGESS,CHARLES GAVEN
813 PINTA CIR SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

CALLOWAY,DEONTE TERRELL
269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CASTELLO,JENNA GLYNN
2709 RIDGE PARK DR NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLEMAN,TAYA JANEE
812 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONNER,JASMINE TEYSHANE
3919 JUNIFER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CORFITZSON,DAVID ADDISON
503 LOMBARDI ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DAVIS,TENHYIA LESHAE
1994 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DEAL,BOBBY DAVIS
730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DEAN,STEVEN M
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

GRAVETT,MICHAEL LEE
1818 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRAVETT,MICHAEL LEE
1818 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT

GREATHEART,CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HARRIS,CHARLES CLARENCE
3309 PINEWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAYNES,MARVIN JONATHAN
921 INTERSTATE DRIVE APT 121 MACHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES,JERMAL ANTOINE
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JONES,MICHAEL LEBRON
126 SIGNAL HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KILPATRICK,JEREMY MARCEL
5927 BERNIE CIR TALBOTT, 37877
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

KING,DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KUZDZAL,MARK THOMAS
100 VINITA LANE LOUDON, 37774
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAYNE,ADRIANE D
12218 EAST VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

LEWIS,NOAH
8110 CORNET TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

MCDANIEL,TERRY LEE
1003 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MONCIER,JOHN EUGENE
1338 CLEAR POINT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PETITION TO REVOKE ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL E

MONCIER,JOHN EUGENE
1338 CLEAR POINT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MULDERINK,JOLENE JANICE
4801 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

NEWSON,KENNETH LEE
2288 EDGMON FOREST RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DUI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEDRO MIGUEL,PEDRO FRANCISCO
4811 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PENN,ERIC NELSON
1113 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHILD NEGLECT

POSLEY,BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RIVERS,TRESSIE TALEFERRA
5024 GOLF VIEW DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCHE II (METH)

SHEPHERD,PARKER JAMES
1215 CLEARBROOKE COURT FORT OLGELTHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

SMITH,BRANDON DANELL
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 374054634
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATEDASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)

SPARKS,STEPHANIE RENE
2711 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STARLING,DARRIUS MARSHON
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SWANEY,RANDY MACK
711 SOUTH HAMILTON ST DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAYLOR,RICHARD LAVORIS
1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

WILBANKS,DALTON TYLER
516 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WITCHER,MAKI LEBON
1127 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WORTHY,JACQUEZ KESHAUN
2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ALBAN, JONATHAN BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BEARDEN, MIKAYLA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BERRIEN, TROY MOUNTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURGESS, CHARLES GAVEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CASTELLO, JENNA GLYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORFITZSON, DAVID ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, TENHYIA LESHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRAVETT, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAYNES, MARVIN JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, JERMAL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KUZDZAL, MARK THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAYNE, ADRIANE D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
LEWIS, NOAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MCDANIEL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL E
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
NEWSON, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DUI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PENN, ERIC NELSON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CHILD NEGLECT
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/14/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHE II (METH)
SHEPHERD, PARKER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATEDASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SWANEY, RANDY MACK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/20/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILBANKS, DALTON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WITCHER, MAKI LEBON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2025
Tennessee State Open Begins Play On Wednesday
Tennessee State Open Begins Play On Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 7/8/2025
Dade County High School Student Struck And Killed By Train
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2025
TDOT Holds Hearing On I-24 Widening, Including Around Congested Moccasin Bend
TDOT Holds Hearing On I-24 Widening, Including Around Congested Moccasin Bend
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2025
Isabella Johnson First Round Leader At Tennessee Women’s Amateur
  • Sports
  • 7/8/2025
Rep. Greg Vital Says State Making Progress In Protection Of Parkland, Special Areas And Plants
Rep. Greg Vital Says State Making Progress In Protection Of Parkland, Special Areas And Plants
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/9/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALBAN,JONATHAN ... more

Dade County High School Student Struck And Killed By Train
  • 7/8/2025

A Dade County High School was struck and killed by a train in Trenton Monday morning. The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. near the Highway 136 East overpass. Principal Brent Cooper said, ... more

TDOT Holds Hearing On I-24 Widening, Including Around Congested Moccasin Bend
TDOT Holds Hearing On I-24 Widening, Including Around Congested Moccasin Bend
  • 7/8/2025

The Tennessee Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting on Tuesday to gather community input on a proposed project that would widen approximately 10 miles of I-24 from the I-24/I-59 ... more

Breaking News
Rep. Greg Vital Says State Making Progress In Protection Of Parkland, Special Areas And Plants
Rep. Greg Vital Says State Making Progress In Protection Of Parkland, Special Areas And Plants
  • 7/8/2025
CPA And City Of Chattanooga Launch Parking Credits Pilot Program For City Sticker Holders
  • 7/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/8/2025
DCA To Continue Work Helping Improve Miller Park
  • 7/7/2025
Construction Prompts Ramp Closure On Interstate 24 Monday Night
  • 7/7/2025
Opinion
Don't Cut Off St. Elmo
  • 7/8/2025
Miss Zella And Madoc
  • 7/8/2025
Jerry Summers: Those Who Ignore History!
Jerry Summers: Those Who Ignore History!
  • 7/7/2025
Senator Blackburn: On AI, Congress Just Provided A Huge Win For Children, Creators And Conservatives
  • 7/7/2025
Plan Hamilton – Can We Learn From Others?
  • 7/7/2025
Sports
Isabella Johnson First Round Leader At Tennessee Women’s Amateur
Isabella Johnson First Round Leader At Tennessee Women’s Amateur
  • 7/8/2025
Tennessee State Open Begins Play On Wednesday
Tennessee State Open Begins Play On Wednesday
  • 7/8/2025
Memories of Betty Probasco Celebrated On Eve Of Women’s State Amateur
Memories of Betty Probasco Celebrated On Eve Of Women’s State Amateur
  • 7/7/2025
Chattanooga's Carson Johnson Earns PGA Tour Start
Chattanooga's Carson Johnson Earns PGA Tour Start
  • 7/7/2025
Josh Heupel Named To 2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List
Josh Heupel Named To 2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List
  • 7/8/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About 1929 Drowning, Trimble, Yacoubian, Munson And Wright Home
  • 7/8/2025
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park July 11 To Feature "Wonder Woman"
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park July 11 To Feature "Wonder Woman"
  • 7/8/2025
Life With Ferris: Protecting My Hemlocks
Life With Ferris: Protecting My Hemlocks
  • 7/7/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/7/2025
Sweet Charlotte Firecracker 1 Mile Held On Signal Mountain
Sweet Charlotte Firecracker 1 Mile Held On Signal Mountain
  • 7/5/2025
Entertainment
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Names 2025 True North Advisors Scholarship Recipient
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Names 2025 True North Advisors Scholarship Recipient
  • 7/8/2025
148 Films Shares Creative Conversations With Launch Of Take 148 Podcast
  • 7/7/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Shop the Market LLC Has 2 Upcoming Events
  • 7/3/2025
Opinion
Don't Cut Off St. Elmo
  • 7/8/2025
Miss Zella And Madoc
  • 7/8/2025
Jerry Summers: Those Who Ignore History!
Jerry Summers: Those Who Ignore History!
  • 7/7/2025
Dining
Drive-Thru Coffee Shop Proposed Across From Chattanooga Christian School
  • 7/7/2025
Los Mich Mexican Restaurant Opens On Highway 58; Unknown Caller Has New Owners
  • 7/3/2025
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
  • 6/30/2025
Business
Sam Elliott Named Chairman Of Tennessee Bar Foundation Board Of Trustees
  • 7/8/2025
Kyle Bryant, CPA, PFS, Joins Evergreen Advisors
Kyle Bryant, CPA, PFS, Joins Evergreen Advisors
  • 7/8/2025
BrightBridge Capital Names Gary Petty COO And Chief Credit Officer
BrightBridge Capital Names Gary Petty COO And Chief Credit Officer
  • 7/8/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For June
  • 7/3/2025
Real Estate Transfers For June 26-July 2
  • 7/3/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/3/2025
Student Scene
TDOE Announces Year-Over-Year Improvement Across All Subject Areas
  • 7/8/2025
CGLA's Dr. Elaine Swafford Inducted Into 2025 Charter Schools Hall Of Fame
CGLA's Dr. Elaine Swafford Inducted Into 2025 Charter Schools Hall Of Fame
  • 7/8/2025
Cleveland State Partners With City Fields For Electrical Bootcamp
Cleveland State Partners With City Fields For Electrical Bootcamp
  • 7/8/2025
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Launches Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
Siskin Hospital Launches Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
  • 7/8/2025
Nurse Practitioner Charity Clayton Joins CHI Memorial’s Harrison Clinic
Nurse Practitioner Charity Clayton Joins CHI Memorial’s Harrison Clinic
  • 7/8/2025
Siskin Subacute West Receives 2 American Heart Association Certifications
  • 7/3/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Dalton Roberts Discusses His Childhood
AUDIO: Dalton Roberts Discusses His Childhood
  • 7/7/2025
Dead Men Do Tell Tales: John Otto’s Story
Dead Men Do Tell Tales: John Otto’s Story
  • 7/7/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Manning Street Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Manning Street Memories
  • 7/3/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Zoned Out
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Zoned Out
  • 7/8/2025
Woman, 57, Dies At Center Hill Lake
  • 7/4/2025
Garden Club Meets July 14
  • 7/1/2025
Travel
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
  • 7/2/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
  • 6/30/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Continues Centennial Celebration With Ramped Up Fireworks And Synchronized Music Display On July 4
  • 6/26/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Incredible Potential For Influence
Bob Tamasy: Our Incredible Potential For Influence
  • 7/7/2025
Bob Tamasy: Freedom: One Of The Greatest Gifts We Can Receive
Bob Tamasy: Freedom: One Of The Greatest Gifts We Can Receive
  • 7/4/2025
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 7/2/2025
Obituaries
Charles Hillis “Todsy” Durham
Charles Hillis “Todsy” Durham
  • 7/8/2025
Elaine Michelle Burnett
Elaine Michelle Burnett
  • 7/8/2025
Ronnie Lee Duran
Ronnie Lee Duran
  • 7/8/2025
Government
13 People Killed, Over 135 Injured In Georgia During Independence Day Holiday Travel Period
  • 7/8/2025
Fugitive Taken Into Custody - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/8/2025
Suspected Car Thief Flees On Foot - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 7/8/2025