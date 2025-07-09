Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALBAN,JONATHAN BRYANT
145 WEST ILLINOIS AVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BEARDEN,MIKAYLA BROOKE
6620 HILLBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BECK,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BERRIEN,TROY MOUNTE
7024 HARRISON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
BOSTON,MARTEZ MARIO
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BOSTON,MARTEZ MARIO
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOWMAN,TRACY LEE
4530 MARIE NW CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGESS,CHARLES GAVEN
813 PINTA CIR SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CALLOWAY,DEONTE TERRELL
269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CASTELLO,JENNA GLYNN
2709 RIDGE PARK DR NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COLEMAN,TAYA JANEE
812 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONNER,JASMINE TEYSHANE
3919 JUNIFER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORFITZSON,DAVID ADDISON
503 LOMBARDI ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS,TENHYIA LESHAE
1994 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DEAL,BOBBY DAVIS
730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DEAN,STEVEN M
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
GRAVETT,MICHAEL LEE
1818 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRAVETT,MICHAEL LEE
1818 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
GREATHEART,CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARRIS,CHARLES CLARENCE
3309 PINEWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAYNES,MARVIN JONATHAN
921 INTERSTATE DRIVE APT 121 MACHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES,JERMAL ANTOINE
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JONES,MICHAEL LEBRON
126 SIGNAL HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KILPATRICK,JEREMY MARCEL
5927 BERNIE CIR TALBOTT, 37877
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
KING,DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KUZDZAL,MARK THOMAS
100 VINITA LANE LOUDON, 37774
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAYNE,ADRIANE D
12218 EAST VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
LEWIS,NOAH
8110 CORNET TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
MCDANIEL,TERRY LEE
1003 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONCIER,JOHN EUGENE
1338 CLEAR POINT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PETITION TO REVOKE ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL E
MONCIER,JOHN EUGENE
1338 CLEAR POINT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MULDERINK,JOLENE JANICE
4801 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
NEWSON,KENNETH LEE
2288 EDGMON FOREST RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DUI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEDRO MIGUEL,PEDRO FRANCISCO
4811 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PENN,ERIC NELSON
1113 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHILD NEGLECT
POSLEY,BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RIVERS,TRESSIE TALEFERRA
5024 GOLF VIEW DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCHE II (METH)
SHEPHERD,PARKER JAMES
1215 CLEARBROOKE COURT FORT OLGELTHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SMITH,BRANDON DANELL
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 374054634
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATEDASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
SPARKS,STEPHANIE RENE
2711 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STARLING,DARRIUS MARSHON
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SWANEY,RANDY MACK
711 SOUTH HAMILTON ST DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAYLOR,RICHARD LAVORIS
1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
WILBANKS,DALTON TYLER
516 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WITCHER,MAKI LEBON
1127 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WORTHY,JACQUEZ KESHAUN
2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ALBAN, JONATHAN BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BEARDEN, MIKAYLA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BERRIEN, TROY MOUNTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
|
|BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURGESS, CHARLES GAVEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|CASTELLO, JENNA GLYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CORFITZSON, DAVID ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVIS, TENHYIA LESHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRAVETT, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAYNES, MARVIN JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|JONES, JERMAL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KUZDZAL, MARK THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAYNE, ADRIANE D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|LEWIS, NOAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL E
|
|MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|NEWSON, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DUI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PENN, ERIC NELSON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/14/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHE II (METH)
|
|SHEPHERD, PARKER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATEDASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SWANEY, RANDY MACK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/20/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILBANKS, DALTON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WITCHER, MAKI LEBON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|