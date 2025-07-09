Latest Headlines

Beka Bohannon Chosen To Lead County Health Department

  Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Beka Bohannon
Beka Bohannon

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday announced his appointment of Beka Bohannon as the next administrator of the Hamilton County Health and Social Services Division.

Ms. Bohannon, who currently serves as director of Intergovernmental Affairs, "has played a key role in shaping the county’s response to the opioid crisis and leading its nationally recognized recovery courts," he said.

“I believe Beka will bring a forward-thinking vision for public health and a passion for innovation as we prepare to enter the design phase of a new Health Department facility, which will modernize the delivery of public health in our county,” said County Mayor Wamp. “Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as we work to improve health outcomes for residents across Hamilton County.”

Ms. Bohannon joined Hamilton County Government in 2021, when former County Mayor Jim Coppinger appointed her director of Mental Health Court, following a decade with the nonprofit The Next Door Recovery. There, she trained more than 150 staff and developed policies to improve efficiency, compliance, and insurance coordination across various funding streams and regulatory standards, it was stated.

Officials said, "Her work helped countless women rebuild their lives, reconnect with their families, and take meaningful steps toward long-term recovery.

"A licensed mental health therapist through the Tennessee Department of Health, Ms. Bohannon brings extensive experience diagnosing and treating mental illness across all levels of behavioral health and addiction care. She previously helped operate the state’s first correctional release center providing integrated behavioral health, mental health, and addiction treatment."

“I’m honored to be entrusted with this role at such a pivotal time for public health in Hamilton County,” said Ms. Bohannon. “With a focus on improving access, strengthening partnerships, and delivering responsive, people-centered services, my priority will be enhancing the well-being of our community - and I look forward to supporting the dedicated professionals who serve on the front lines of public health every day.”

The County Commission will vote on Ms. Bohannon’s appointment at their meeting next Wednesday.

Commissioner Greg Beck praised the work of interim administrator Sonia Calvin. He said, "There were a lot of problems with the previous administrator. When she (Ms. Calvin) came in, the problems stopped."

