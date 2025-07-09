Alton Park Route Could Be Detour While Riverwalk To St. Elmo Is Closed

City officials said Wednesday that a route through Alton Park could be a detour for bicyclists while the Riverwalk is closed near the new stadium.There was an outcry from St. Elmo residents at the Tuesday night City Council meeting over the loss of the Riverwalk during the eight-month construction.Officials said, "After a productive discussion following yesterday’s City Council meeting, Chattanooga Public Works announces an explanation of the temporary closure of a popular section of the Riverwalk, effective July 14 through April of 2026, to facilitate the construction of the new Erlanger Park baseball stadium.This closure, while essential for the progress of the 'One Chattanooga' initiative, aims to balance the city's growth with the safety of all citizens, particularly the vibrant cycling community."The affected section of the Riverwalk is a vital artery for many bicycle enthusiasts, serving both recreational and commuter needs. Public Works acknowledges the significant impact this closure will have and understands the concerns previously raised by the biking community following an earlier announcement by Parks and Outdoors Public Relations Director Brian Smith."We recognize and deeply respect our biking community, and we wholeheartedly care about their well-being. Our overarching principle of safety for all citizens will always guide our decisions. While we explored numerous options for a safe alternate route, several factors prevented us from endorsing them."We thoroughly evaluated several potential detours, including:Chestnut Street: While open, it will serve as the primary construction route, posing significant safety concerns for cyclists and pedestrians due to heavy truck traffic and material transport.Railroad Crossing near Chestnut Street: This crossing is unsuitable for ADA accessibility and small bikes/foot traffic. Public Works does not own the tracks and cannot mandate changes to the railroad infrastructure. Placing fast-moving bikes, families, and children on a construction road with such an impediment was deemed unsafe.W. 26th Street: This street will also be undergoing construction for widening and extension into the parking lot, making it an unsuitable and unsafe alternative.Private Property Cut-Through: A suggested cut-through via a gated side road is on private property, and the city cannot compel its opening for public use. Additionally, the road would require significant repaving to meet safety and ADA standards.Broad Street Lane Closure: Closing a lane on Broad Street would create a logistical nightmare, especially during commutes. While a shoulder closure on Veterans Bridge was successful, that bridge's unique design allowed for such an accommodation without severely impacting traffic. Broad Street, as a state highway, falls under state jurisdiction, and the state is not prepared to close a lane for this project, nor is it a viable option for families or less experienced cyclists given the heavy traffic volume."We understand that with the growth of Chattanooga, there will be some temporary sacrifices so that all citizens can enjoy our 'One Chattanooga however, we are committed to finding collaborative solutions."In a prime example of community cooperation, Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley has suggested an alternate route through Alton Park. The biking community has enthusiastically agreed to conduct a test ride to assess the feasibility and safety of this proposed detour. This kind of collaboration and cooperation exemplifies the spirit of One Chattanooga and we are optimistic that working together with our citizens, we can find a solution that prioritizes safety while still supporting our vibrant biking community during this necessary construction period."Public Works will provide updates on the Alton Park test ride and any further developments regarding alternate routes. The city and our department appreciates the public's understanding and patience as Chattanooga continues to grow and improve for all its residents."