Latest Headlines

Alton Park Route Could Be Detour While Riverwalk To St. Elmo Is Closed

  • Wednesday, July 9, 2025
City officials said Wednesday that a route through Alton Park could be a detour for bicyclists while the Riverwalk is closed near the new stadium.

There was an outcry from St. Elmo residents at the Tuesday night City Council meeting over the loss of the Riverwalk during the eight-month construction.

Officials said, "After a productive discussion following yesterday’s City Council meeting, Chattanooga Public Works  announces an explanation of the temporary closure of a popular section of the Riverwalk, effective July 14 through April of 2026, to facilitate the construction of the new Erlanger Park baseball stadium.
This closure, while essential for the progress of the 'One Chattanooga' initiative, aims to balance the city's growth with the safety of all citizens, particularly the vibrant cycling community.

"The affected section of the Riverwalk is a vital artery for many bicycle enthusiasts, serving both recreational and commuter needs. Public Works acknowledges the significant impact this closure will have and understands the concerns previously raised by the biking community following an earlier announcement by Parks and Outdoors Public Relations Director Brian Smith.

"We recognize and deeply respect our biking community, and we wholeheartedly care about their well-being. Our overarching principle of safety for all citizens will always guide our decisions. While we explored numerous options for a safe alternate route, several factors prevented us from endorsing them.

"We thoroughly evaluated several potential detours, including:

Chestnut Street: While open, it will serve as the primary construction route, posing significant safety concerns for cyclists and pedestrians due to heavy truck traffic and material transport.

Railroad Crossing near Chestnut Street: This crossing is unsuitable for ADA accessibility and small bikes/foot traffic. Public Works does not own the tracks and cannot mandate changes to the railroad infrastructure. Placing fast-moving bikes, families, and children on a construction road with such an impediment was deemed unsafe.

W. 26th Street: This street will also be undergoing construction for widening and extension into the parking lot, making it an unsuitable and unsafe alternative.

Private Property Cut-Through: A suggested cut-through via a gated side road is on private property, and the city cannot compel its opening for public use. Additionally, the road would require significant repaving to meet safety and ADA standards.

Broad Street Lane Closure: Closing a lane on Broad Street would create a logistical nightmare, especially during commutes. While a shoulder closure on Veterans Bridge was successful, that bridge's unique design allowed for such an accommodation without severely impacting traffic. Broad Street, as a state highway, falls under state jurisdiction, and the state is not prepared to close a lane for this project, nor is it a viable option for families or less experienced cyclists given the heavy traffic volume.

"We understand that with the growth of Chattanooga, there will be some temporary sacrifices so that all citizens can enjoy our 'One Chattanooga however, we are committed to finding collaborative solutions.

"In a prime example of community cooperation, Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley has suggested an alternate route through Alton Park. The biking community has enthusiastically agreed to conduct a test ride to assess the feasibility and safety of this proposed detour. This kind of collaboration and cooperation exemplifies the spirit of One Chattanooga and we are optimistic that working together with our citizens, we can find a solution that prioritizes safety while still supporting our vibrant biking community during this necessary construction period.

"Public Works will provide updates on the Alton Park test ride and any further developments regarding alternate routes. The city and our department appreciates the public's understanding and patience as Chattanooga continues to grow and improve for all its residents."
Latest Headlines
K9 Helps With Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 7/9/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 7/9/2025
Alton Park Route Could Be Detour While Riverwalk To St. Elmo Is Closed
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2025
Dan Reuter Steps Down At RPA; Karen Rennich Named Interim Director
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2025
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting - 7/9/2025
  • Government
  • 7/9/2025
Chattanooga Wrestling Adds 5 Transfers to 2025-26 Roster
Chattanooga Wrestling Adds 5 Transfers to 2025-26 Roster
  • Sports
  • 7/9/2025
Breaking News
Collegedale Leaves Property Tax As Is, But Raises Sewer Charge
  • 7/9/2025

On the first reading, the Collegedale Commission voted to accept the certified tax rate of $1.067 that was determined by Hamilton County to be revenue neutral. The 2025-2026 budget of $15 ... more

Home In Hixson Damaged By Early Morning House Fire
  • 7/9/2025

Working smoke alarms alerted Hixson residents to an overnight house fire, giving them time to escape. Engine 22, Engine 16, Engine 11, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Battalion 3 and Battalion 2 Green ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/9/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALBAN,JONATHAN ... more

Breaking News
Dade County High School Student Struck And Killed By Train
  • 7/8/2025
TDOT Holds Hearing On I-24 Widening, Including Around Congested Moccasin Bend
TDOT Holds Hearing On I-24 Widening, Including Around Congested Moccasin Bend
  • 7/8/2025
Rep. Greg Vital Says State Making Progress In Protection Of Parkland, Special Areas And Plants
Rep. Greg Vital Says State Making Progress In Protection Of Parkland, Special Areas And Plants
  • 7/8/2025
Fireman's Fountain Is Missing, But It Will Reappear With Renewed Glory
Fireman's Fountain Is Missing, But It Will Reappear With Renewed Glory
  • 7/8/2025
Persistent Detective Led To Murder Conviction In Criminal Court
Persistent Detective Led To Murder Conviction In Criminal Court
  • 7/8/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs A Bypass, Not Lane Widening On I-24 - And Response
  • 7/9/2025
Don't Cut Off St. Elmo
  • 7/8/2025
Miss Zella And Madoc
  • 7/8/2025
Jerry Summers: Those Who Ignore History!
Jerry Summers: Those Who Ignore History!
  • 7/7/2025
Senator Blackburn: On AI, Congress Just Provided A Huge Win For Children, Creators And Conservatives
  • 7/7/2025
Sports
Two Big Innings Lead Lookouts To 8-6 Victory
  • 7/9/2025
Chattanooga Wrestling Adds 5 Transfers to 2025-26 Roster
Chattanooga Wrestling Adds 5 Transfers to 2025-26 Roster
  • 7/9/2025
Isabella Johnson First Round Leader At Tennessee Women’s Amateur
Isabella Johnson First Round Leader At Tennessee Women’s Amateur
  • 7/8/2025
Tennessee State Open Begins Play On Wednesday
Tennessee State Open Begins Play On Wednesday
  • 7/8/2025
Memories of Betty Probasco Celebrated On Eve Of Women’s State Amateur
Memories of Betty Probasco Celebrated On Eve Of Women’s State Amateur
  • 7/7/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About 1929 Drowning, Trimble, Yacoubian, Munson And Wright Home
  • 7/8/2025
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park July 11 To Feature "Wonder Woman"
Free Movie Night at Chester Frost Park July 11 To Feature "Wonder Woman"
  • 7/8/2025
Life With Ferris: Protecting My Hemlocks
Life With Ferris: Protecting My Hemlocks
  • 7/7/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/7/2025
Sweet Charlotte Firecracker 1 Mile Held On Signal Mountain
Sweet Charlotte Firecracker 1 Mile Held On Signal Mountain
  • 7/5/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Plans For One Of Biggest Shows Of Season With Back 2 Mac
  • 7/9/2025
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Names 2025 True North Advisors Scholarship Recipient
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Names 2025 True North Advisors Scholarship Recipient
  • 7/8/2025
148 Films Shares Creative Conversations With Launch Of Take 148 Podcast
  • 7/7/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs A Bypass, Not Lane Widening On I-24 - And Response
  • 7/9/2025
Don't Cut Off St. Elmo
  • 7/8/2025
Miss Zella And Madoc
  • 7/8/2025
Dining
Drive-Thru Coffee Shop Proposed Across From Chattanooga Christian School
  • 7/7/2025
Los Mich Mexican Restaurant Opens On Highway 58; Unknown Caller Has New Owners
  • 7/3/2025
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
  • 6/30/2025
Business
Sam Elliott Named Chairman Of Tennessee Bar Foundation Board Of Trustees
  • 7/8/2025
Kyle Bryant, CPA, PFS, Joins Evergreen Advisors
Kyle Bryant, CPA, PFS, Joins Evergreen Advisors
  • 7/8/2025
BrightBridge Capital Names Gary Petty COO And Chief Credit Officer
BrightBridge Capital Names Gary Petty COO And Chief Credit Officer
  • 7/8/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Land Scams, Deed Fraud & Real Estate
  • 7/9/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For June
  • 7/3/2025
Real Estate Transfers For June 26-July 2
  • 7/3/2025
Student Scene
TDOE Announces Year-Over-Year Improvement Across All Subject Areas
  • 7/8/2025
CGLA's Dr. Elaine Swafford Inducted Into 2025 Charter Schools Hall Of Fame
CGLA's Dr. Elaine Swafford Inducted Into 2025 Charter Schools Hall Of Fame
  • 7/8/2025
Cleveland State Partners With City Fields For Electrical Bootcamp
Cleveland State Partners With City Fields For Electrical Bootcamp
  • 7/8/2025
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Launches Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
Siskin Hospital Launches Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
  • 7/8/2025
Nurse Practitioner Charity Clayton Joins CHI Memorial’s Harrison Clinic
Nurse Practitioner Charity Clayton Joins CHI Memorial’s Harrison Clinic
  • 7/8/2025
Siskin Subacute West Receives 2 American Heart Association Certifications
  • 7/3/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Dalton Roberts Discusses His Childhood
AUDIO: Dalton Roberts Discusses His Childhood
  • 7/7/2025
Dead Men Do Tell Tales: John Otto’s Story
Dead Men Do Tell Tales: John Otto’s Story
  • 7/7/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Manning Street Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Manning Street Memories
  • 7/3/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Zoned Out
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Zoned Out
  • 7/8/2025
Woman, 57, Dies At Center Hill Lake
  • 7/4/2025
Garden Club Meets July 14
  • 7/1/2025
Travel
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
  • 7/2/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
  • 6/30/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Continues Centennial Celebration With Ramped Up Fireworks And Synchronized Music Display On July 4
  • 6/26/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Incredible Potential For Influence
Bob Tamasy: Our Incredible Potential For Influence
  • 7/7/2025
Bob Tamasy: Freedom: One Of The Greatest Gifts We Can Receive
Bob Tamasy: Freedom: One Of The Greatest Gifts We Can Receive
  • 7/4/2025
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 7/2/2025
Obituaries
Dorothy Jean "Dot" Womack
Dorothy Jean "Dot" Womack
  • 7/9/2025
Charles Hillis “Todsy” Durham
Charles Hillis “Todsy” Durham
  • 7/8/2025
Elaine Michelle Burnett
Elaine Michelle Burnett
  • 7/8/2025
Government
13 People Killed, Over 135 Injured In Georgia During Independence Day Holiday Travel Period
  • 7/8/2025
Fugitive Taken Into Custody - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/8/2025
K9 Helps With Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/9/2025