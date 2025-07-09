Latest Headlines

Collegedale Leaves Property Tax As Is, But Raises Sewer Charge

  • Wednesday, July 9, 2025
  • Gail Perry

On the first reading, the Collegedale Commission voted to accept the certified tax rate of $1.067 that was determined by Hamilton County to be revenue neutral.

The 2025-2026 budget of $15 million had been passed on an interim basis in May, before knowing the certified rate, which came in lower than expected. City Manager Wayon Hines said he had not received any negative comments this year about property tax for the coming year.

But the cost for sewer service will increase. The rates will go up beginning July 1 to cover the increased rate that the city of Chattanooga charges Collegedale. It will also be used to pay for debt service for modernization and improvements that are being made to the city’s original and outdated pump station. The pump station upgrades are being paid for with a 12-year term.

The new rate for users with water meter billings will be $14.70 per gallon per month with a $23.50 minimum. Bulk users will be paying $7.45 per 1,000 gallons. Kris McAlooon, director of public works, said that 2023 was the last year that the city raised sewer rates.

A 40-year lease for land within the Collegedale Airport property, with an option for another 20 years, was approved with Skyboss. After the additional 20-year extension, the city will own the substantial improvements. The property will be used for operating an aircraft storage hangar that will be for personal or business use. The hangar will be also used for aircraft maintenance and other aviation activity.

The first reading of a resolution authorizing the adoption of the Collegedale Community Framework area plan for the Four Corners area of town was tabled until the first commission meeting in August. That will give the commissioners more time to discuss it and to get residents’ input on the plan. It will be posted on the city’s website for the public to have access to the document. This plan includes future development  of transportation and infrastructure improvements and land uses. It is aimed at investment and economic growth. It was noted that the recommendations were approved by the planning commission, but are advisory only and not binding. 

Since 2021, Library Systems & Services, LLC has been the administrator and day-to-day manager for the Collegedale Library. The contract that the city has with that company was amended in 2023 regarding compensation and its scheduling, and the operating budget. At this week’s commission meeting an additional $25,000 as approved to be paid by the city through June 30, 2026. The amendment will increase salaries and fill holes in the library’s electronic materials and books. The commissioners want to make sure that the materials that will be acquired will be approved by the city’s staff. Collegedale will bid out the library services when the current contract expires to ensure that the city will receive the best price for the work.

Several new vehicles were approved for purchase that will be used by the public works department as the fleet is updated. The old vehicles that are being replaced will be declared as surplus and auctioned. Credit was given to the city’s employees who have maintained the vehicles so well that some have been in service for  two decades. The new vehicles are included in the 2026 budget.   

 

 

 

