Dan Reuter Steps Down At RPA After Probe Finds Him Guilty Of Harassment; Karen Rennich Named Interim Director

Dan Reuter has stepped down as executive director of the Regional Planning Agency.

Mayor Tim Kelly has promoted Karen Rennich to the role of interim administrator of the Department of Planning and interim executive director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (RPA).



Mr. Reuter had been on administrative leave in connection with a complaint filed against him on May 19. City officials conducted an investigation and found that he had violated city policy related to harassment, bullying, discrimination and hostile work environment.

The complaint had been filed shortly after a May 15 RPA staff meeting in which numerous employees said Mr. Reuter stood during the session and said angrily to the presenter, "You're not suppose to be here. You're not RPA staff. I don't even know why you're here. What is your purpose here?" He then left the room.

Some staff members said the incident left them so upset that they needed to leave for the day.

The report says numerous RPA employees said Mr. Reuter was often demeaning to employees, especially women and younger staffers.

One said they felt they were "walking on eggshells" when working with him.

One worker said, "My quality of life has improved dramatically since not being under his leadership."



Ms. Rennich has served as deputy administrator of the Department of Planning for more than 14 years. A permanent executive director of the RPA will be selected by the RPA Executive Committee at a later date.



“When it comes to affordable housing, land use and public transit, the Department of Planning is on the front lines,” Mayor Kelly said. “Their work helped to re-imagine the city’s zoning for the first time since the 1960s, along with updating the sign ordinance and mapping out an urban tree canopy. I’m excited for Karen and her team to continue producing tangible results for Chattanoogans.”



“The Department of Planning works hard to move the One Chattanooga plan forward and help to ensure we have responsive and effective government,” Ms. Rennich said. “I want to thank Mayor Kelly for the appointment and look forward to continuing the great work of the department.”

