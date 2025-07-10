Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/11/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/05/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PROMETHEZYNE) EVANS, DEONTE COSEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EVANS, KIMA AHMAD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FARNSWORTH, ISAIAH JEROME

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY GARNER, JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/15/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HENDERSON, JAMES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HILL, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/28/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. JACOBO LAINES, MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/19/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MELO MELENDEZ, GREISY D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/15/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/04/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/28/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR THORTON, TREVOR CHASE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/23/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/17/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



