Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, July 10, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

 

Here are the mug shots:

BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/11/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, BENNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
CASADOS, ANTHONY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EDWARDS, DI CORIUS MYTAYIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PROMETHEZYNE)
EVANS, DEONTE COSEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, KIMA AHMAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FARNSWORTH, ISAIAH JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
GARNER, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/15/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GUNN, KATELYN BREANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HENDERSON, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HILL, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
IRWIN, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
JACOBO LAINES, MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MELO MELENDEZ, GREISY D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RICKARD, JAROD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RIPPLE, ROBERT COREY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROSS, SAVANNAH FAYE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SALINES, OMAR GAYTAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/28/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
SIMS, SAVANNAH BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
THORTON, TREVOR CHASE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
TOWLES, CONNER WESTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNSEND, AUSTIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



