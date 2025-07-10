Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
|BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/11/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|CARTER, BENNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|CASADOS, ANTHONY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|EDWARDS, DI CORIUS MYTAYIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PROMETHEZYNE)
|EVANS, DEONTE COSEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|EVANS, KIMA AHMAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|FARNSWORTH, ISAIAH JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|GARNER, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/15/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|GUNN, KATELYN BREANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|HENDERSON, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|HILL, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|IRWIN, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
|JACOBO LAINES, MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|MELO MELENDEZ, GREISY D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
|MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|RICKARD, JAROD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|RIPPLE, ROBERT COREY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
|ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|ROSS, SAVANNAH FAYE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|SALINES, OMAR GAYTAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/28/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
|SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|SIMS, SAVANNAH BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|THORTON, TREVOR CHASE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
|TOWLES, CONNER WESTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
|TOWNSEND, AUSTIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
