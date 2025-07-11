Latest Headlines

Woods Fire Breaks Out On Side Of Lookout Mountain; It Is Contained Without Damage To Incline Tracks

  Friday, July 11, 2025

Chattanooga Fire extinguished a woods fire on Lookout Mountain on Friday, CFD officials said.

The call came out at 10:42 a.m., and it had been contained by 12:26 p.m.

Officials said there was no damage to the tracks of the Incline Railway. A woodland fire last December did heavy damage to the Incline, and it has still not reopened. It is due to reopen on Monday after expensive repairs were made.

A tree falling on a power line caused the fire Friday morning. EBP was on scene and they have de-energized the power line.

CFD Red Shift crews stretched additional hose lines to hit remaining hot spots.

Engine 14, Brush Truck 14, Engine 3, Tanker 3, Brush Truck 20, Battalion 1 Red Shift responded. 

