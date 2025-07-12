County GOP Has "Private" Dinner Featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hamilton County Republicans held a "private" Lincoln Day dinner on Saturday night that featured controversial North Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The entrance to the hallway leading to the meeting at the Chattanoogan hotel was marked "private meeting."

A person near the entrance said the news media was not allowed.

Congressman Tim Burchett was listed as another speaker.

The GOP said it was expecting some 450 guests.

Some protestors, carrying signs, were camped out on the second level of a nearby parking garage.