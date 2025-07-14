Gas Prices Rise 16.6 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.676 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.46 on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.89, a difference of 43.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.29 while the highest was $3.89, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:July 14, 2024: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)July 14, 2023: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)July 14, 2022: $4.01/g (U.S. Average: $4.57/g)July 14, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)July 14, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)July 14, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)July 14, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)July 14, 2017: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)July 14, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)July 14, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $2.73, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76.State of Tennessee- $2.77, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72.Huntsville- $2.74, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72.“With oil prices posting a modest uptick last week, the national average price of gasoline also inched slightly higher, with just over half of U.S. states seeing increases, while nearly two dozen saw declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we approach the midpoint of the summer driving season, gasoline inventories remain just below average, while diesel inventories are considerably tighter—keeping upward pressure on diesel prices. While renewed tariff discussions could weigh on oil markets due to concerns about economic growth, absent any major developments, we expect the national average to remain rangebound in the low-$3 per gallon area, where it has spent much of the summer.”