Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNES, DEARYL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION BURGLARY OF AUTO
BATES, CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 02/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BATES, STEPHANIE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, JOHNNY B
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/24/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/16/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • MISD CITAT DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCEL
DAVIS, SUSAN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
GODINEZ OROZCO, ELISA MARIBEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOLDEN, ARTHUR DALE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/24/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFITH, SEAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRISSOM, JUSTIN J
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUBBARD, TOMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/29/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, SHANTON RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/18/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRKPATRICK, ROY IVAN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 05/09/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LACEY, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/26/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LOPEZ, MARLON MACDONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MASON, SHEREEA LATETA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
OVERLY, KENNETH MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARKER, LARRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, RALPH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/22/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEREZ BARDUO, MAUNOR GERARDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/28/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
POOLE, NIKO DARRIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, RONNIE JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, HALEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, MITCHELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
THOMAS, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




