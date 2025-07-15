BARNES, DEARYL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/14/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION BURGLARY OF AUTO

BATES, CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 02/04/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

BATES, STEPHANIE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALDWELL, JOHNNY B

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/24/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

FEDERAL

DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/16/1974

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

MISD CITAT DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCEL

DAVIS, SUSAN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/15/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

GODINEZ OROZCO, ELISA MARIBEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOLDEN, ARTHUR DALE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/24/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIFFITH, SEAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRISSOM, JUSTIN J

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUBBARD, TOMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/29/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, SHANTON RAY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/18/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIRKPATRICK, ROY IVAN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 05/09/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/24/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LACEY, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/26/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LOPEZ, MARLON MACDONIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MASON, SHEREEA LATETA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/04/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

OVERLY, KENNETH MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/03/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARKER, LARRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/12/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKER, RALPH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/22/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEREZ BARDUO, MAUNOR GERARDO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/28/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

POOLE, NIKO DARRIEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PORTER, RONNIE JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, HALEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, MITCHELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

THOMAS, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/27/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT