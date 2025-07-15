Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARNES,DEARYL EDWARD
421 CREST DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION BURGLARY OF AUTO
BATES,CURTIS
1507 WHEELIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
72 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
BATES,STEPHANIE DIANE
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373118055
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BELLEW,KINSLEY ELISE
289 WATERWALK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BENTLEY,TERRANCE MARCEL
2207 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOYD,TEEZO NAVODNI
5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOYD,TEEZO NAVODNI
5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRATTON,ZACHARY R
507 BROWNIN RD ,
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CALDWELL,JOHNNY B
2449 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FEDERAL
COBBINS,EUGENE
1711 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DANIEL,MICHAEL TRAVIS
949 SIGNAL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
MISD CITAT DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCEL
DAVIS,SUSAN RENEE
93 ROGERS DR BLADENTORO, 28320
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORTUNE,GREGORY DALE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARLAND,DAVID JAMES
3510 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GODINEZ OROZCO,ELISA MARIBEL
3214 ST CURTIS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GODINEZ OROZCO,ELISA MARIBEL
3214 ST CURTIS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOLDEN,ARTHUR DALE
1103 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GRIFFITH,SEAN PATRICK
1700 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRISSOM,JUSTIN J
1629 ROSEVELT DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN
3203 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUNTER,SHANTON RAY
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211685
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
KIRKPATRICK,ROY IVAN
233 COUNTY ROAD 759 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KRANSKE,RACHEL MACKENZIE
5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LACEY,WILLIAM
3110 POCKET RD WHITWELL, 00000
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LOPEZ,MARLON MACDONIO
312 MCBRIEN ROAD APT.
304 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MADDEN,ROMEKA LAQUIOA
404 TUNNEL BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MASON,SHEREEA LATETA
1014 NORTH LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCCLOUD,CALVIN LEIWS
2706 ST LAWERANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MILLSAPS,CONNIE ANN
1801 WALKER AVE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL)
MOTA,DORIAM ARTURO
6720 HARBOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
OVERLY,KENNETH MATTHEW
10199 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARKER,LARRY LEBRON
1125 15 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PARKER,RALPH
1914 WALKER ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEREZ BARDUO,MAUNOR GERARDO
1909 EXTRGIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
PEREZ HERNANDEZ,RAFAEL
510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POOLE,NIKO DARRIEL
5052 HARLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECTOR,RUSTY DONYAL
3815 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERSON,MICHAEL SIDNEY
101 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SCOTT,MEGAN DEARMOND
2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,HALEY ELIZABETH
4335 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH,MITCHELL LEE
7338 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
STEPHENS,TISHAWNA JACQUELINE
1904 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS,FRANK
3706 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VICK,SHAWN MICHAEL
126 NARRAGANSETTE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE,JONATHAN SIDNEY
113 GOODSON AVE APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ILLEGAL PARKING
ILLEGAL PARKING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
