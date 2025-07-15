Person Rescued From Car After Crashing Into Retention Pond; Video Released

A person was rescued on Sunday after crashing into a retention pond.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Greg Buck observed a vehicle leave the roadway at 3298 Wilcox Boulevard and crash through a fence and enter a nearby retention pond. Deputy Buck, working a special assignment in the agency’s Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU), immediately called for assistance, and additional deputies assigned to the SEU responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies quickly worked to extract the driver from the vehicle. The driver was found to be unresponsive and exhibiting signs of a drug overdose. Deputies administered Narcan and the individual began to regain consciousness and interact with deputies and first responders shortly thereafter.



The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical review.



The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.



Officials said, "This incident highlights the critical role Narcan plays in the daily operation of the deputies and without their trained use of this medication, this individual may not have survived."

