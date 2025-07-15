House Fire Extinguished In East Lake

Chattanooga firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in East Lake Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:51 p.m., Red Shift companies were dispatched to a residence in the 1900 block of East 25th Street Place.

Firefighters spotted smoke on their way to the scene and found the front of the home engulfed in flames. All occupants were out of the burning structure upon CFD’s arrival.

Engine 9 and Engine 5 went inside for fire attack while Squad 1 conducted a primary search and Ladder 5 worked on ventilation. Crews were rotated every 10 minutes due to the heat. Red Shift personnel had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

There were no injuries. It was an accidental kitchen fire.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CPD, EPB and HCEMS responded.



