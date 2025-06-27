Meth Trafficker Sentenced To 20 Years After Undercover Operation In Walker County

A methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to 20 years, including 10 to serve in prison, after selling 44 grams of meth to an undercover operative during a sting operation led by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force (DTF).

On Sept. 3, 2024, a confidential informant alerted DTF agents that Sara Carroll was actively dealing methamphetamine. Investigators quickly arranged a controlled buy, during which Ms. Carroll showed up to the pre-arranged location with approximately 1.5 ounces (44 grams) of methamphetamine. The drugs were seized on-site, and Ms. Carroll was immediately taken into custody.

She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. She later pled guilty in Walker County Superior Court and received a 20-year sentence, with the first 10 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Upon release, Ms. Carroll is banished from the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit for the duration of her probation. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Lynsay Chapman.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller issued the following statement:

“When you sell meth in this circuit, you’re going to prison. No breaks, no second chances. We’re not waiting for overdoses and funerals - if you’re selling meth here, we’re coming after you. You make the sale, you do the time.”

This conviction is part of the district attorney’s ongoing crackdown on methamphetamine trafficking and coordinated efforts with local law enforcement to stop the spread of dangerous narcotics in Northwest Georgia.