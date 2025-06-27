Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADLER,MICHAEL
8213 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AMICARELLI,MALCOLM RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AMICARELLI,MALCOLM RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
BANKS,KALIL SHERIFF
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BISHOP,BENJAMIN CADE
8625 LEATHERWOOD TR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN,KENDRA MARIAH
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ROBBERY
FALSE REPORTS
BRYANT,LEBRON THOMAS
9214 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
BURROWS,JULIUS JAMARLON
7649 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, BARTO
CALLOWAY,DEONTE TERRELL
269 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARTER,DREW MICHAEL
1389 TIMBER LN APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COOKSTON,HAVEN RASHEA
684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DANIEL,CHARLEY WAYNE
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
VOP POV DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT
DAVIS,TREYSHONDA MONIQUE
6320 FRANCES DR CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
DUNNIGAN,JEFFREY LABRONZE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNNIGAN,JEFFREY LABRONZE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELLISON,ANGELA DENISE
1411 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GANN,TIMOTHY RAY
2002 COOLIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061439
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GIBSON,MICHAEL ANTHONY
2225 LAKESITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOTTERY FRAUD -
GREEN,ADRIAN MAURICE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREEN,JASON ROY
2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAMPTON,CARL EDWARD
2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
HAYWARD,AARON CHRISTOPHER
A796 090 BECI 68518 BANNOCK RD SR 331 PO BOX 540 ST CLAIRSVILLE, 439500540
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY
925 GRAYSVILLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
HOUSTON,ADAM WAYNE
DOES NOT REMEMBER CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
ISOM,DONNY RAY
HOMELESS BLYTHE, 92225
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JETT,CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES
VOP (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)
VOP (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM)
VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
KELLOGG,MICHAEL TYRONE
1235 JOHNSON TERRENCE HIXSON, 373434936
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOCKHART,TERA MICHELLE
56 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLAIN,DELANEY CARNELL
3104 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION O FPROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGLAMERY,PRESTON GAGE
11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CATOO
MILES,ROBERT D
GENERAL DELEVERY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
83 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILLRANEY,PAYTON ELIZABETH
23000 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NAVARRO LOPEZ,FIDEL FACUNDO
4131 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
NORELL,JUSTIN MANFORD
2975 CLIFTON TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS,STEPHANIE KAY
9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
PALLAS,JAMES BLAKE
4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM
THEFT
PALLAS,JAMES BLAKE
4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAMSEY,WARDARIUS LAMONT
1009 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS,RICKY SHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERS,JAMES MICHAEL
7111 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAWYER,JEREMY LYDELL
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHEPPARD,COLIN JUSTICE
4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
STEIN,JOHN
7822 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STONE,JOSHUA DEWAYNE
9823 BURCHWOOD PIKE DAYTON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
WARREN,GLORY J
2975 CLIFTON TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE,STEVEN THOMAS
611 River Ridge Dr Blue Ridge, 30513
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ARSON
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
SETTING FIRE AT CERTAIN TIMES WITHOUT PERMIT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
WILLIAMS,DARRELL CORDALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMSON,TASHA NICOLE
1000 MAIN STREET CINCINNATI, 45225
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WORDLAW,BRANDON RYAN
499 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
WRIGHT,AMBER DAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
YOUNG,ANTWONE ERIC
2188 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
Here are the mug shots:
|ADLER, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/24/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|AMICARELLI, MALCOLM RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/21/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BACON, NICOLE LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/28/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRYANT, LEBRON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURROWS, JULIUS JAMARLON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/23/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, BARTO
|
|CARTER, DREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/03/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GANN, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GIBSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- LOTTERY FRAUD -
|
|GREEN, JASON ROY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HAYWARD, AARON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|
|HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES
- VOP (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)
- VOP (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM)
- VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
|
|LOCKHART, TERA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION O FPROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CATOO
|
|MILES, ROBERT D
Age at Arrest: 83
Date of Birth: 06/08/1942
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLRANEY, PAYTON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NORELL, JUSTIN MANFORD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, STEPHANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SKYLES, CECIL BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEIN, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/22/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|WARREN, GLORY J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- ARSON
- SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
- SETTING FIRE AT CERTAIN TIMES WITHOUT PERMIT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|WILLIAMS, DARRELL CORDALE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WORDLAW, BRANDON RYAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, ANTWONE ERIC
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
|