Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, June 27, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADLER,MICHAEL
8213 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AMICARELLI,MALCOLM RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

AMICARELLI,MALCOLM RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

BANKS,KALIL SHERIFF
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BISHOP,BENJAMIN CADE
8625 LEATHERWOOD TR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN,KENDRA MARIAH
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ROBBERY
FALSE REPORTS

BRYANT,LEBRON THOMAS
9214 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

BURROWS,JULIUS JAMARLON
7649 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, BARTO

CALLOWAY,DEONTE TERRELL
269 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARTER,DREW MICHAEL
1389 TIMBER LN APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

COOKSTON,HAVEN RASHEA
684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

DANIEL,CHARLEY WAYNE
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
VOP POV DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT

DAVIS,TREYSHONDA MONIQUE
6320 FRANCES DR CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

DUNNIGAN,JEFFREY LABRONZE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUNNIGAN,JEFFREY LABRONZE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ELLISON,ANGELA DENISE
1411 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GANN,TIMOTHY RAY
2002 COOLIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061439
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GIBSON,MICHAEL ANTHONY
2225 LAKESITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOTTERY FRAUD -

GREEN,ADRIAN MAURICE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GREEN,JASON ROY
2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAMPTON,CARL EDWARD
2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

HAYWARD,AARON CHRISTOPHER
A796 090 BECI 68518 BANNOCK RD SR 331 PO BOX 540 ST CLAIRSVILLE, 439500540
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY
925 GRAYSVILLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

HOUSTON,ADAM WAYNE
DOES NOT REMEMBER CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

ISOM,DONNY RAY
HOMELESS BLYTHE, 92225
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JETT,CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES
VOP (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)
VOP (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM)
VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

KELLOGG,MICHAEL TYRONE
1235 JOHNSON TERRENCE HIXSON, 373434936
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOCKHART,TERA MICHELLE
56 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCLAIN,DELANEY CARNELL
3104 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION O FPROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGLAMERY,PRESTON GAGE
11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CATOO

MILES,ROBERT D
GENERAL DELEVERY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
83 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MILLRANEY,PAYTON ELIZABETH
23000 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

NAVARRO LOPEZ,FIDEL FACUNDO
4131 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

NORELL,JUSTIN MANFORD
2975 CLIFTON TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS,STEPHANIE KAY
9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

PALLAS,JAMES BLAKE
4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM
THEFT

PALLAS,JAMES BLAKE
4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAMSEY,WARDARIUS LAMONT
1009 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROGERS,RICKY SHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDERS,JAMES MICHAEL
7111 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAWYER,JEREMY LYDELL
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHEPPARD,COLIN JUSTICE
4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD
643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

STEIN,JOHN
7822 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STONE,JOSHUA DEWAYNE
9823 BURCHWOOD PIKE DAYTON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

WARREN,GLORY J
2975 CLIFTON TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE,STEVEN THOMAS
611 River Ridge Dr Blue Ridge, 30513
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ARSON
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
SETTING FIRE AT CERTAIN TIMES WITHOUT PERMIT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

WILLIAMS,DARRELL CORDALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMSON,TASHA NICOLE
1000 MAIN STREET CINCINNATI, 45225
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WORDLAW,BRANDON RYAN
499 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

WRIGHT,AMBER DAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

YOUNG,ANTWONE ERIC
2188 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED

Here are the mug shots:

ADLER, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/24/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
AMICARELLI, MALCOLM RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/21/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BACON, NICOLE LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/28/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRYANT, LEBRON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BURROWS, JULIUS JAMARLON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/23/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, BARTO
CARTER, DREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/03/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GANN, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GIBSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • LOTTERY FRAUD -
GREEN, JASON ROY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAYWARD, AARON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM)
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
LOCKHART, TERA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION O FPROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CATOO
MILES, ROBERT D
Age at Arrest: 83
Date of Birth: 06/08/1942
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILLRANEY, PAYTON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORELL, JUSTIN MANFORD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, STEPHANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SKYLES, CECIL BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEIN, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/22/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
WARREN, GLORY J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • ARSON
  • SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
  • SETTING FIRE AT CERTAIN TIMES WITHOUT PERMIT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
WILLIAMS, DARRELL CORDALE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WORDLAW, BRANDON RYAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
YOUNG, ANTWONE ERIC
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2025
TSWA Announces All-State Track & Field Honorees
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/27/2025
Whitaker Hoping To Extend UTC’s Legacy At State Amateur
Whitaker Hoping To Extend UTC’s Legacy At State Amateur
  • Sports
  • 6/26/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • Government
  • 6/26/2025
Tennessee Athletics Secures Third Straight Top 10 Directors' Cup Finish
  • Sports
  • 6/26/2025
NHTSA And Red Bank PD Remind Drivers That Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
  • Government
  • 6/26/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADLER,MICHAEL ... more

Tools Worth $2,500 Stolen From Christian Heritage School In Dalton
Tools Worth $2,500 Stolen From Christian Heritage School In Dalton
  • 6/26/2025

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole approximately $2,500 worth of tools from a storage facility at Christian Heritage School earlier this ... more

Walker County Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl
Walker County Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl
  • 6/26/2025

A Walker County woman has been sentenced to 20 years, with five to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl. Mary Louis Harvey was convicted following an investigation ... more

Breaking News
TVA Officials Say 1 Unit At Sequoyah Nuclear Plant Back Online, 2nd Should Be Soon
  • 6/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/26/2025
Pilot Killed, Passenger Injured In Crash Of Small Plane In Dunlap Hay Field
  • 6/25/2025
TVA Announces Power Availability Has Returned To Normal Levels
  • 6/25/2025
Sanel Durakovic Indicted And Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Patrick Godwin
Sanel Durakovic Indicted And Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Patrick Godwin
  • 6/25/2025
Opinion
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
Trade School Numbers Are Up
  • 6/26/2025
Making The World Safer
  • 6/26/2025
There's Not Good Evidence For Transitioning Kids
  • 6/22/2025
Sports
Whitaker Hoping To Extend UTC’s Legacy At State Amateur
Whitaker Hoping To Extend UTC’s Legacy At State Amateur
  • 6/26/2025
Tennessee Athletics Secures Third Straight Top 10 Directors' Cup Finish
  • 6/26/2025
Lookouts Pitching Falters Again Against Blue Wahoos
  • 6/26/2025
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
  • 6/25/2025
Denman Extends Lead In State Amateur Defense
Denman Extends Lead In State Amateur Defense
  • 6/25/2025
Happenings
Red, White And Blue Games At Tennessee Riverpark Set For Monday
Red, White And Blue Games At Tennessee Riverpark Set For Monday
  • 6/26/2025
Patriotic Pup Parade At Enterprise South Nature Park Is Tuesday
Patriotic Pup Parade At Enterprise South Nature Park Is Tuesday
  • 6/26/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 6/26/2025
10 Year Remembrance Tribute On The River For The Fallen Five Is July 16
  • 6/25/2025
Collegedale's Freedom Festival And Fireworks Is Thursday, July 3
Collegedale's Freedom Festival And Fireworks Is Thursday, July 3
  • 6/25/2025
Entertainment
2 Local Jewel Awards Winners Performed On Broadway This Week
  • 6/26/2025
Pops On The River Returns July 3 With Fireworks, Live Music And Family Fun
  • 6/26/2025
Saturday Is Ladies Night At TVFCU Riverfront Nights
  • 6/26/2025
Heritage House Hosts A Cinematic Salute To "Grumpy Harry" In July
  • 6/25/2025
Sudanese Rock Is At Nightfall Friday
Sudanese Rock Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/24/2025
Opinion
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
Trade School Numbers Are Up
  • 6/26/2025
Dining
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
French Menu Comes To Main Street At Adelle's Creperie
  • 6/26/2025
Ernest Chinese To Close July 13
  • 6/23/2025
Business
$20.2 Million Deal Closes For Sale Of Hamilton Plastics Plant At The Riverport
  • 6/26/2025
All TN Counties Report Unemployment Rates Of 5% Or Below
All TN Counties Report Unemployment Rates Of 5% Or Below
  • 6/26/2025
Georgia Regional Commissions See Slight Rise In May Unemployment
  • 6/26/2025
Real Estate
City Of East Ridge Issues Public Warning Regarding Fraudulent Emails Targeting Rezoning Applicants
  • 6/25/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Preparing For Homeownership
  • 6/26/2025
Real Estate Transfers For June 19-25
  • 6/26/2025
Student Scene
UTC Professor Reels In National Recognition For Cicada-Fish Research
UTC Professor Reels In National Recognition For Cicada-Fish Research
  • 6/23/2025
Skyuka Hall’s Head Of School Tapped For National Organization
  • 6/19/2025
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
  • 6/19/2025
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Receives Approval For Joint Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility With Bradley Medical Center
Siskin Hospital Receives Approval For Joint Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility With Bradley Medical Center
  • 6/26/2025
Backpack Blessings Drive At Morning Pointe At Happy Valley To Support Local School Children
Backpack Blessings Drive At Morning Pointe At Happy Valley To Support Local School Children
  • 6/26/2025
Goodwill To Host Infomational Health Insurance Event July 8
Goodwill To Host Infomational Health Insurance Event July 8
  • 6/26/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Grady Gant On 50th Anniversary Of TNT Plant
AUDIO: Grady Gant On 50th Anniversary Of TNT Plant
  • 6/26/2025
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
  • 6/23/2025
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
  • 6/19/2025
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
  • 6/24/2025
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
  • 6/23/2025
TWRA Withdraws License Fee Increase, Legislature Commits To Alternative Funding
  • 6/21/2025
Travel
Lake Winnepesaukah Continues Centennial Celebration With Ramped Up Fireworks And Synchronized Music Display On July 4
  • 6/26/2025
McLemore Announces International Hospitality Partnership With Seaton House And Dunluce Lodge
  • 6/23/2025
Record 1.6 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel For July 4th Week
  • 6/20/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thinking About Words Written in Red — And In Black
Bob Tamasy: Thinking About Words Written in Red — And In Black
  • 6/26/2025
Dr. Renee Gordon To Speak At SCWN July Luncheon
Dr. Renee Gordon To Speak At SCWN July Luncheon
  • 6/26/2025
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
  • 6/23/2025
Obituaries
Brian Thomas Askew
Brian Thomas Askew
  • 6/26/2025
Judith “Judy” Aline Richardson
Judith “Judy” Aline Richardson
  • 6/26/2025
Harold Hensley
Harold Hensley
  • 6/26/2025
Government
City Of Red Bank Hosts 70th Anniversary Celebration Event For Community
City Of Red Bank Hosts 70th Anniversary Celebration Event For Community
  • 6/26/2025
July 4 Travelers In Tennessee Won’t Be Delayed By Construction
  • 6/26/2025
Police Respond To Assault - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/26/2025