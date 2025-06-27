Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADLER,MICHAEL

8213 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AMICARELLI,MALCOLM RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



AMICARELLI,MALCOLM RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



BANKS,KALIL SHERIFF

823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BISHOP,BENJAMIN CADE

8625 LEATHERWOOD TR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROWN,KENDRA MARIAH

4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

ROBBERY

FALSE REPORTS



BRYANT,LEBRON THOMAS

9214 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT



BURROWS,JULIUS JAMARLON

7649 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, BARTO



CALLOWAY,DEONTE TERRELL

269 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER,DREW MICHAEL

1389 TIMBER LN APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



COOKSTON,HAVEN RASHEA

684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



DANIEL,CHARLEY WAYNE

SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

VOP POV DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT



DAVIS,TREYSHONDA MONIQUE

6320 FRANCES DR CHATTANOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT



DUNNIGAN,JEFFREY LABRONZE

3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DUNNIGAN,JEFFREY LABRONZE

3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ELLISON,ANGELA DENISE

1411 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GANN,TIMOTHY RAY

2002 COOLIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061439

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GIBSON,MICHAEL ANTHONY

2225 LAKESITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOTTERY FRAUD -



GREEN,ADRIAN MAURICE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GREEN,JASON ROY

2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAMPTON,CARL EDWARD

2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



HAYWARD,AARON CHRISTOPHER

A796 090 BECI 68518 BANNOCK RD SR 331 PO BOX 540 ST CLAIRSVILLE, 439500540

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE



HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY

925 GRAYSVILLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



HOUSTON,ADAM WAYNE

DOES NOT REMEMBER CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



ISOM,DONNY RAY

HOMELESS BLYTHE, 92225

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JETT,CHRISTY KAY

46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES

VOP (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)

VOP (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM)

VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)



KELLOGG,MICHAEL TYRONE

1235 JOHNSON TERRENCE HIXSON, 373434936

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LOCKHART,TERA MICHELLE

56 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCCLAIN,DELANEY CARNELL

3104 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION O FPROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCGLAMERY,PRESTON GAGE

11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CATOO



MILES,ROBERT D

GENERAL DELEVERY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

83 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MILLRANEY,PAYTON ELIZABETH

23000 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



NAVARRO LOPEZ,FIDEL FACUNDO

4131 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



NORELL,JUSTIN MANFORD

2975 CLIFTON TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OWENS,STEPHANIE KAY

9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



PALLAS,JAMES BLAKE

4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM

THEFT



PALLAS,JAMES BLAKE

4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RAMSEY,WARDARIUS LAMONT

1009 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROGERS,RICKY SHAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SANDERS,JAMES MICHAEL

7111 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SAWYER,JEREMY LYDELL

1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



SHEPPARD,COLIN JUSTICE

4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD

643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD

643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD

643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SKYLES,CECIL BERNARD

643 N SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



STEIN,JOHN

7822 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STONE,JOSHUA DEWAYNE

9823 BURCHWOOD PIKE DAYTON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



WARREN,GLORY J

2975 CLIFTON TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WHITE,STEVEN THOMAS

611 River Ridge Dr Blue Ridge, 30513

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ARSON

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

SETTING FIRE AT CERTAIN TIMES WITHOUT PERMIT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



WILLIAMS,DARRELL CORDALE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WILLIAMSON,TASHA NICOLE

1000 MAIN STREET CINCINNATI, 45225

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WORDLAW,BRANDON RYAN

499 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



WRIGHT,AMBER DAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



YOUNG,ANTWONE ERIC

2188 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED

Here are the mug shots:

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/28/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/03/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/20/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GANN, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GIBSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/17/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOTTERY FRAUD - GREEN, JASON ROY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HAYWARD, AARON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER JETT, CHRISTY KAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES

VOP (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)

VOP (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM)

VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) LOCKHART, TERA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/17/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION O FPROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE, CATOO MILES, ROBERT D

Age at Arrest: 83

Date of Birth: 06/08/1942

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MILLRANEY, PAYTON ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORELL, JUSTIN MANFORD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OWENS, STEPHANIE KAY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/19/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SKYLES, CECIL BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/01/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STEIN, JOHN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/22/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) WARREN, GLORY J

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITE, STEVEN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ARSON

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

SETTING FIRE AT CERTAIN TIMES WITHOUT PERMIT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY WILLIAMS, DARRELL CORDALE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WORDLAW, BRANDON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) YOUNG, ANTWONE ERIC

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/06/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O



