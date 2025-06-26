Latest Headlines

Drivers Urged To Avoid I-24/I-75 Intersection This Weekend As Lanes Close

  • Thursday, June 26, 2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic.

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews must implement a full directional closure of I-24 East near Exit 183 this weekend to tie in the new construction to the existing elevation of I-24 East. 

On Friday, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., the contractor will have lane closures on South Terrace in preparation for the weekend work on I-24 East.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and continuing through Monday at 6 a.m., crews will temporarily reduce the three lanes of traffic on I-24 East. Drivers will detour using the Germantown Road exit ramp to a temporary alignment on South Terrace, then back onto the interstate using a temporary entrance ramp. 

TDOT officials said, "Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible, during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

"This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

"As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information."

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

