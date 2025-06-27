TDOT Sets 2 Hearings On Widening Of I-24 Coming Into Chattanooga On The West

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has planned two public hearings on the proposed widening of I-24 from the intersection with I-59 to its junctiion with U.S. 27.

There has long been a bottleneck around Moccasin Bend between Lookout Valley and downtown Chattanooga.

When the interstate was first built around the Bend, the "toe" of the Bend was taken off to provide fill dirt. A section was built across the small island known as Ross's Towhead.

Officials said the proposed improvements "aim to reduce congestion, improve traffic operations and address deficiencies to meet current TDOT design standards by widening I-24, currently made up of four lanes, with two lanes in each direction, to six lanes, with three lanes in each direction, and replacing structurally deficient bridges."

The Design and NEPA public meetings will be July 8 and 10 "to offer the public an opportunity to learn about and provide input on the proposed improvements to the Interstate 24 (I-24) corridor in Chattanooga."

The meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. each night at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Chattanooga Public Library

1001 Broad St.

Thursday, July 10

John A. Patten Community Center

3202 Kellys Ferry Road

TDOT is conducting Preliminary Engineering and Environmental Studies and will be developing an Environmental Assessment (EA), in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), for the proposed widening improvements along the I-24 corridor in Chattanooga, from the I-24 and I-59 interchange in Dade County, Georgia to near I-124 (US27) in Chattanooga.

The Design and NEPA public meetings are being held to provide the public an opportunity to learn about the proposed improvements, the status of the proposed project, and the environmental studies being developed for the project. During the meetings and the public comment period to follow, the public is encouraged to provide input regarding the proposed project and the information presented. Representatives from the TDOT project team will be available to provide information on various aspects of this proposed project. Materials provided during the meetings will also be made available on TDOT project website for review and download.

Anyone with questions regarding the meeting should contact:

Danny Oliver, PE

Director/ Assistant Chief Engineer

TDOT Region 2 Director

7512 Volkswagen Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37416

(423) 510-1205

Daniel.Oliver@tn.gov

Michael O’Donnell, PE

Director of Project Management

TDOT Region 2 Preconstruction

7512 Volkswagen Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37416

(423) 634-8622

Michael.Odonnell@tn.gov

Erick Hunt-Hawkins

NEPA Team Lead

TDOT Environmental Division

Suite 900, James K. Polk Building

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, TN 37243

(615) 253-5163

Erick.Hunt-Hawkins@tn.gov

Comments will be accepted through Aug. 1. Individuals unable to attend in person are encouraged to review meeting materials and submit comments online during the comment period at: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/interstate-24.html. Public comments can also be left via voicemail on the project phone line at 1-855-925-2801, by entering code 11638 when prompted. Comments can also be submitted by email at TDOTComments@tn.gov with “TDOT I-24 Chattanooga Improvements Feedback” in the subject line or by mailing a letter to TDOT Project Comments at 505 Deaderick Street, Suite 700, Nashville, Tennessee 37243-033.

Persons with a disability, who require aids or services to participate at the meeting, may contact TDOT’s America with Disabilities Act (ADA) Coordinator Shanna Chevalier no less than ten (10) days prior to the date of the meeting at Shanna.Chevalier@tn.gov or by phone at (615) 741-0465, TTY Relay 711.