Storm Brings Multiple Road Closures

Officials are advising residents of multiple road closures across the area due to severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding.

City officials said, "Public safety is our top priority, and we urge all residents to exercise extreme caution and, if possible, avoid unnecessary travel."

The following roads are currently closed due to various obstructions:

E.

Baldwin at E. 11th: Closed due to flooding.

Ozark Road: Closed due to downed wires.

1011 Dartmouth Street: Closed due to downed wires.

Hixson Pike southbound: Closed due to a downed tree.

Lee Hwy at Courage Way: Closed due to roadway obstruction.

950 Sterling Ave: Closed due to roadway obstruction.

4100 Central Ave: Closed due to roadway obstruction.

S. Hawthorne at East Main: Closed due to roadway obstruction.

Peoples Street: Closed due to roadway obstruction.

2015 Hixson Pike southbound traffic:Closed due to downed wires

Residents are strongly advised to:

Stay off the roads if possible, especially in areas with downed wires. Treat all downed wires as live and dangerous.

Be mindful not to drive through flooded streets. Even shallow water can conceal hazards or stall vehicles, and driving through flood waters can be extremely dangerous. "Turn around, don't drown."

Exercise extreme caution if travel is unavoidable.

Crews will be working to clear the affected roadways and restore safe conditions. We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation during this time. Updates will be provided as conditions change and roads are reopened.



