CARTA Offers Weekend Parking Pass For Downtown Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Parking Authority (CPA) on Friday announced its new Weekend Parking Pass, "designed to make downtown Chattanooga more accessible for weekend activities and events."

For an introductory rate of $25, the pass provides unlimited access to all paid street parking, CPA-managed lots, and both Shuttle Park Northshore and Shuttle Park North garages from Friday 6 p.m. through Monday 6 a.m.

"Whether you're visiting Chattanooga for a family vacation, competing in triathlons, attending softball tournaments, or riding the historic Incline Railway, this pass makes your weekend easy and affordable," said Charles D. Frazier, chief executive officer at Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) which manages parking for the city of Chattanooga. "We're removing the hassle so visitors can focus on enjoying everything downtown Chattanooga has to offer."

Officials said, "The pass is ideal for visitors attending:

Sporting events and tournaments that draw regional competitors

Concerts and outdoor performances

Extended visits to the Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, and Hunter Museum, Incline Railway, Rock City, etc.

Seasonal festivals and community events

Wedding and corporate celebrations

Riverfront activities and downtown shopping."

The Weekend Parking Pass can only be purchased at chattanoogaparking.org, where information to purchase passes and see which garages and parking lots are managed by CARTA is detailed. Once purchased, simply manage your parking through the convenient ParkMobile app when you arrive downtown, it was stated.

CARTA officials said, "Local business owners have identified parking costs as a key barrier for visitors, especially families and out-of-town guests planning full-day experiences. The Weekend Parking Pass addresses this concern by providing affordable, hassle-free parking for extended stays."