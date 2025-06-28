Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALFARO,JOHN DANIEL
3204 GLACEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

AMEY,BRIAN
1112 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ANDERSON,AMYA
4808 ARROWHEAD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

AVANS,HILARY FRANCES
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT F5 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOCKERT,LEAH FAITH
2026 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

BROWN,GARY LEE
1901 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

BROWN,GARY LEE
1901 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CANTRELL,KILEY ALYSE
9747 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CLEM,JULIA KATE
326 MICHAELS RD TRETON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLINE,KENNEY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

COOK,VICTORIA LYNN
2785 ALVIN YORK HWY WHITWELL, 373975953
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COOPER,SAVANNA IRIEN
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37345
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CORN CRUTCHFIELD,JAMES WARD
1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DIEGO FRANCISCO,VERONICA
E 31ST STREET/DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EBERHARDT,TERRANCE MONTREL
4809 CORDELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

EDINGTON,CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
300 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
AGG DOMESTIC
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

FOSTER,RALPH GOODRICH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Norfork Southern
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FUGET,DARIOUS LAMAR
217 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

GODOY,NICHOLAS JOSE
100 KNIGHT WAY APT 1705 FAYTEVILLE, 30214
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GONZALEZ LOPEZ,EDWARDO
2006 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GONZALEZ LOPEZ,EDWARDO
2006 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GROSS,BREANNA GAIL
114 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS,EDDIE KINDU
3509 OLDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLAND,DANIEL EUGENE
758 CLAIR ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUDGINS,JEFFERY NICHOLAS
1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JENKINS,JIMMY TERRELL
2108 CLEVELAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT

JOHNSON,DEWAYNE EDWARD
2295 CHIPPEWA DR RIVERDALE, 30296
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOP ASSAULT

MAPLES,DVON JONTAE
6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MARTIN,TROY LEE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

MCCARTER,DONALD GARY
8644 FREEING VARNER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCDONALD,LESTER LEE
245 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

MCLEMORE,ERIC LEQUAN
2637 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

NICHOLS,CHRISTOPHER JORDON
2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

OWENS,STEPHANIE KAY
9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PARMELEE,ERIC JASON
3806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (DOMEST ASSAULT)

PATTERSON,CASHUN MYKEL
4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PATTERSON,CASHUN MYKEL
4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POLLARD,KEVIN DEJUAN
1614 MARY DUPRE DR Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RIDDLE,MATHEW LANE
3818 GEORGETOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDALISM
ASSAULT

RIVERS,TIMOTHY LAMAR
4113 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072708
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTSON,DELMON JOSEPH
6018 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON,KYLE ROBERT
270 AUTUMN TRL RINGGOLD, 307364190
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

SALVADOR,DOUGLAS EDWARD
2094 MOUNT PISGAH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SESSIONS,JEFFERY CALEB
107 HANDLEY RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )

SESSIONS,JEFFERY CALEB
107 HANDLEY RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHELTON,DONOVAN RYAN
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT. 23 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MDMA (ECSTACY)
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
POSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SIVELS,TYRONE LAMAR
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

SIVELS,TYRONE LAMAR
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT

SNOWDEN,KAYLA NICOLE
2412 5TH AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STALYON,MERCEDES DELENE
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

STEPHENSON,JOSHUA THOMAS
9515 IMPERIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SYLLA,KABINE MOUNTOBU
3604 LARRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THOMAS,ANDRE BREAUN
2505 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

TILLISON,NICHOLAS NIGEL
539 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TROMBLEY,CHRISTIAN TAYLOR
2731 INDIAN PIPE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WALKER,JONATHAN MORRELL
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff

Here are the mug shots:
ANDERSON, AMYA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
AVANS, HILARY FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
CANTRELL, KILEY ALYSE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CLEM, JULIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/10/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLINE, KENNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
COOK, VICTORIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COOPER, SAVANNA IRIEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIEGO FRANCISCO, VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EBERHARDT, TERRANCE MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
EDINGTON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGG DOMESTIC
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
FOSTER, RALPH GOODRICH
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/17/1958
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOFF, KYMBERLY DENEEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
GONZALEZ LOPEZ, EDWARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, EDDIE KINDU
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
JOHNSON, DEWAYNE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/28/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VOP ASSAULT
KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
MAPLES, DVON JONTAE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MARTIN, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
MCCARTER, DONALD GARY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/06/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCDONALD, LESTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/18/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER JORDON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/18/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
OWENS, STEPHANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PATTERSON, CASHUN MYKEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/03/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VANDALISM
  • ASSAULT
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, KYLE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
SALVADOR, DOUGLAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHELTON, DONOVAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MDMA (ECSTACY)
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
  • POSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STEPHENSON, JOSHUA THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SYLLA, KABINE MOUNTOBU
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMAS, ANDRE BREAUN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
TILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TROMBLEY, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, ALEXIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT






