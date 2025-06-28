Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALFARO,JOHN DANIEL

3204 GLACEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



AMEY,BRIAN

1112 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ANDERSON,AMYA

4808 ARROWHEAD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



AVANS,HILARY FRANCES

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT F5 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOCKERT,LEAH FAITH

2026 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



BROWN,GARY LEE

1901 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



BROWN,GARY LEE

1901 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CANTRELL,KILEY ALYSE

9747 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



CLEM,JULIA KATE

326 MICHAELS RD TRETON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLINE,KENNEY LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



COOK,VICTORIA LYNN

2785 ALVIN YORK HWY WHITWELL, 373975953

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



COOPER,SAVANNA IRIEN

4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37345

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



CORN CRUTCHFIELD,JAMES WARD

1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DIEGO FRANCISCO,VERONICA

E 31ST STREET/DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



EBERHARDT,TERRANCE MONTREL

4809 CORDELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE



EDINGTON,CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

300 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

AGG DOMESTIC

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



FOSTER,RALPH GOODRICH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Norfork Southern

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FUGET,DARIOUS LAMAR

217 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



GODOY,NICHOLAS JOSE

100 KNIGHT WAY APT 1705 FAYTEVILLE, 30214

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GOMEZ,ADYLENY

1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GONZALEZ LOPEZ,EDWARDO

2006 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GONZALEZ LOPEZ,EDWARDO

2006 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GROSS,BREANNA GAIL

114 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS,EDDIE KINDU

3509 OLDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOLLAND,DANIEL EUGENE

758 CLAIR ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HUDGINS,JEFFERY NICHOLAS

1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JENKINS,JIMMY TERRELL

2108 CLEVELAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT



JOHNSON,DEWAYNE EDWARD

2295 CHIPPEWA DR RIVERDALE, 30296

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOP ASSAULT



MAPLES,DVON JONTAE

6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



MARTIN,TROY LEE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED



MCCARTER,DONALD GARY

8644 FREEING VARNER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCDONALD,LESTER LEE

245 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT



MCLEMORE,ERIC LEQUAN

2637 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



NICHOLS,CHRISTOPHER JORDON

2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



OWENS,STEPHANIE KAY

9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



PARMELEE,ERIC JASON

3806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP (DOMEST ASSAULT)



PATTERSON,CASHUN MYKEL

4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



PATTERSON,CASHUN MYKEL

4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



POLLARD,KEVIN DEJUAN

1614 MARY DUPRE DR Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



RIDDLE,MATHEW LANE

3818 GEORGETOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDALISM

ASSAULT



RIVERS,TIMOTHY LAMAR

4113 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072708

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROBERTSON,DELMON JOSEPH

6018 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROBINSON,KYLE ROBERT

270 AUTUMN TRL RINGGOLD, 307364190

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



SALVADOR,DOUGLAS EDWARD

2094 MOUNT PISGAH RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



SESSIONS,JEFFERY CALEB

107 HANDLEY RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAIL TO APPEAR ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )



SESSIONS,JEFFERY CALEB

107 HANDLEY RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHELTON,DONOVAN RYAN

8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT. 23 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MDMA (ECSTACY)

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

POSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



SIVELS,TYRONE LAMAR

2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



SIVELS,TYRONE LAMAR

2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT



SNOWDEN,KAYLA NICOLE

2412 5TH AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STALYON,MERCEDES DELENE

7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



STEPHENSON,JOSHUA THOMAS

9515 IMPERIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SYLLA,KABINE MOUNTOBU

3604 LARRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



THOMAS,ANDRE BREAUN

2505 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



TILLISON,NICHOLAS NIGEL

539 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TROMBLEY,CHRISTIAN TAYLOR

2731 INDIAN PIPE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WALKER,JONATHAN MORRELL

1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff



Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, AMYA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT AVANS, HILARY FRANCES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/24/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROWN, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/03/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER) CANTRELL, KILEY ALYSE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CLEM, JULIA KATE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/10/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CLINE, KENNEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/04/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE COOK, VICTORIA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COOPER, SAVANNA IRIEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIEGO FRANCISCO, VERONICA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EBERHARDT, TERRANCE MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/28/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE EDINGTON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

AGG DOMESTIC

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH FOSTER, RALPH GOODRICH

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/17/1958

Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOFF, KYMBERLY DENEEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) GONZALEZ LOPEZ, EDWARDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, EDDIE KINDU

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT JOHNSON, DEWAYNE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/28/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOP ASSAULT

KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) MAPLES, DVON JONTAE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY MARTIN, TROY LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/14/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED MCCARTER, DONALD GARY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/06/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCDONALD, LESTER LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/18/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER JORDON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/18/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR OWENS, STEPHANIE KAY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/19/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PATTERSON, CASHUN MYKEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/03/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDALISM

ASSAULT

RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/21/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBINSON, KYLE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/04/2005

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT SALVADOR, DOUGLAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/01/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHELTON, DONOVAN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/28/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MDMA (ECSTACY)

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

POSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT STEPHENSON, JOSHUA THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/08/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SYLLA, KABINE MOUNTOBU

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THOMAS, ANDRE BREAUN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY TILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TROMBLEY, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, ALEXIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/25/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT





