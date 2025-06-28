Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, AMYA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|AVANS, HILARY FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROWN, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|CANTRELL, KILEY ALYSE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CLEM, JULIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/10/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLINE, KENNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|COOK, VICTORIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COOPER, SAVANNA IRIEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DIEGO FRANCISCO, VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|EBERHARDT, TERRANCE MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
|
|EDINGTON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- AGG DOMESTIC
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|FOSTER, RALPH GOODRICH
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/17/1958
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOFF, KYMBERLY DENEEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ LOPEZ, EDWARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, EDDIE KINDU
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, DEWAYNE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/28/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VOP ASSAULT
|
|KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MAPLES, DVON JONTAE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|MARTIN, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
|
|MCCARTER, DONALD GARY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/06/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCDONALD, LESTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/18/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER JORDON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/18/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|OWENS, STEPHANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PATTERSON, CASHUN MYKEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/03/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VANDALISM
- ASSAULT
|
|RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBINSON, KYLE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|SALVADOR, DOUGLAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SESSIONS, JEFFERY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHELTON, DONOVAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MDMA (ECSTACY)
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
- POSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEPHENSON, JOSHUA THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SYLLA, KABINE MOUNTOBU
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, ANDRE BREAUN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TROMBLEY, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEBB, ALEXIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2025
Charge(s):
|