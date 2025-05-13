Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|AKIN, JENNIFER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CAL, NAJEE SADE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CHUBB, MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|COLLINS, JAYLIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/24/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|COLPEAN, MARCOS ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COTTON, TIMOTHY CLARK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|COX, LOGAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/14/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|
|CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBB
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DU
|
|ELLISON, ROMANDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|GALLEGOS-MOJICA, JOSE ALONS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANEY, BRANDY ANANDA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANNAH, L KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
- POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
|
|HARRIS, LOREN CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HILT, RAVEN SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, PHILLIP TORBIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JOHNSON, DALON WANYA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 02/05/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONDON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 01/11/1952
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|LOVELADY, CORY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, NELSON LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|NICHOLSON, ZACHARY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, ALICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PURYSAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, WALTER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/04/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID
|
|RODGERS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ RIVERA, YERSON YSAAC
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS
|
|SMITH, CASEY BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SMITH, TERRANCE DANELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SOLOMON, TRAVON MATAEO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
- FAIL TO YIELD
- FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|TRENT, BENJAMIN WILSON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, DONYELL SHANISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VANDYGRIFF, WENDY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025
Charge(s):
|