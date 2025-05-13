Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AKIN, JENNIFER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAL, NAJEE SADE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CHUBB, MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS COLLINS, JAYLIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/24/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) COLPEAN, MARCOS ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

ROBBERY COTTON, TIMOTHY CLARK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY COX, LOGAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/14/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBB

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DU ELLISON, ROMANDO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS GALLEGOS-MOJICA, JOSE ALONS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANEY, BRANDY ANANDA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/19/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANNAH, L KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, HARRIS, LOREN CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING HILT, RAVEN SYMONE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/16/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUBBARD, PHILLIP TORBIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JOHNSON, DALON WANYA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 02/05/1949

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LONDON, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 01/11/1952

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON LOVELADY, CORY ADAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBBERY MOORE, NELSON LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT NICHOLSON, ZACHARY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, ALICIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PURYSAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/06/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBERTS, WALTER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/04/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID RODGERS, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANCHEZ RIVERA, YERSON YSAAC

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/02/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS SMITH, CASEY BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/01/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION SMITH, TERRANCE DANELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SOLOMON, TRAVON MATAEO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

FAIL TO YIELD

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS TRENT, BENJAMIN WILSON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TUCKER, DONYELL SHANISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VANDYGRIFF, WENDY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



