Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKIN,JENNIFER RYAN
2911 CARTER ST SCOTTSBORO, 35769
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ANTOINIER,JOSEPH
426 NW 8TH AVE BOYNTON BEACH, 33435
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RECKLESS HOMICIDE
RECKLESS HOMICIDE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BISHOP,SUZANNE LEE
6860 LEE HWY APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS

CAL,NAJEE SADE
1960 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CHUBB,MONTEZ
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT #4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COLLINS,DOMINIQUE LEBRON
2628 ANDREWS ST.

CHATTANOOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

COLLINS,JAYLIN SCOTT
6513 BASIL LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PETITION TO REVOKE (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

COLPEAN,MARCOS ANTHONY
6240 AIRPARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ROBBERY

COTTON,TIMOTHY CLARK
112 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

COX,LOGAN DAVID
1011MACCALLIFAIR RD SODDY DAISY, 37433
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

CUMMINGS,CHRISTOPHER JOEL
4709 COLONIAL DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBB
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DU

ELLISON,ROMANDO
2101 RIVERSIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FUGH,SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ
3107 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

GALLEGOS-MOJICA,JOSE ALONS
211 PROSPERITY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

HANEY,BRANDY ANANDA
6731 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216751
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HANNAH,L KELSEY
289 DENNIS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HANNAN,DUSTIN MAURICE
415 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

HARRIS,LOREN CHADWICK
6008A CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

HILT,RAVEN SYMONE
7005 Sentinel Ln Harrison, 37341
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUBBARD,PHILLIP TORBIAN
3530 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JOHNSON,DALON WANYA
2427 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON,DAVID ALBERT
8001 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS R BLDG 1 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
76 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

LONDON,WILLIAM JOSEPH
9331 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
73 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

LOVELADY,CORY ADAM
15940 CHANNEL POINTE DRIVE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MADDEN,RICHMOND LEBRON
2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCULLOUGH,KEVIN DEWAYNE
458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY

MOORE,NELSON LEE
457 DOTSON AVE APT 1800 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NEAL,SHYKESIA DESHAY
3016 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

NICHOLSON,ZACHARY AUSTIN
7450 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211850
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PARKER,ALICIA MARIE
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PURYSAR,MICHAEL ANTHONY
266 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30711
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERTS,WALTER LEBRON
1713 ARLINFGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID

RODGERS,ASHLEY NICOLE
4899 RINGGOLD CIR OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROLLINS,KENNEDI DEZRAE
7652 BORISS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANCHEZ RIVERA,YERSON YSAAC
457 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS

SEXTON,SANDRA DENISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH,CASEY BENJAMIN
9025 DALLAS HOLLOW RD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SMITH,TERRANCE DANELL
810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SOLOMON,TRAVON MATAEO
108 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAIL TO YIELD
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TRENT,BENJAMIN WILSON
6557 EXQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37477
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TUCKER,DONYELL SHANISE
116 OYLER LANE APT. 116 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDYGRIFF,WENDY LEANN
10 W MEAOWBROOK DR RED BANK, 374152759
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

