Latest Headlines

3 Killed In Gordon County Crash On I75

  • Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Three people were killed in another I-75 accident caused by a tractor-trailer.

This one happened Tuesday morning in Gordon County.

The state patrol said the tractor trailer was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Sonata with no initial injuries. After impact, the Sonata traveled off the right shoulder of I-75 NB and the tractor-trailer crossed the median into the SB lanes, causing collisions with two other tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles (Toyota Corolla and a Ford Ranger). The Ford Ranger caught fire.

A total of six vehicles were involved. In addition to the fatalities, two occupants were transported to hospitals.

Two occupants were not injured.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/14/2025
Werhnyak Is Winner At Chattanooga Golf And Country Club
  • Sports
  • 5/13/2025
Chattanooga FC Announces Full Player Pathway To Pro
  • Sports
  • 5/13/2025
UTC's Braidech Battling For Spot In NCAA Golf Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/13/2025
10 Lee Track And Field Athletes Qualify For Division II Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/13/2025
Lee Tennis Loses 5-3 To No. 5 West Alabama In Division II South Region
  • Sports
  • 5/13/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/14/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BROOKS,JAMES ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AKIN,JENNIFER ... more

Developer Pulls Plug On $800 Million, 190-Acre East Chattanooga Project; Tucker Baptist Senior Housing Advances
  • 5/12/2025

A developer has pulled the plug on a 190-acre mixed-use development in East Chattanooga that was to include $800 million in new housing. Michael Kenner told the Planning Commission he was ... more

Breaking News
Planning Commission Sends Plan Hamilton On To County Commission For Review
  • 5/12/2025
Man Who Had Been Charged In Daughter's Murder Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charge
Man Who Had Been Charged In Daughter's Murder Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charge
  • 5/12/2025
No Citizen Appears For Lookout Mountain, Ga., Budget Session
  • 5/12/2025
Soddy Daisy Storm Starts Gazebo Fire, Pushes Trees On Houses
  • 5/12/2025
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
  • 5/12/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga's Very Own Malfunction Junction
  • 5/13/2025
Flooding And The New Lee Highway Food City
Flooding And The New Lee Highway Food City
  • 5/13/2025
A Mother's Day Celebration
  • 5/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/9/2025
Precarious Pedestal
  • 5/9/2025
Sports
UTC Basketball Named 'Amateur Male Team Of The Year'
  • 5/12/2025
#12/17 Vols Host In-State Bruins On Senior Night
  • 5/13/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Lose Series To Vandy Despite Ensley Heroics
  • 5/12/2025
Lookouts Swept In DH With Smokies
  • 5/12/2025
Late Comeback Bid Falls Short In Loss To #10/11 Vanderbilt
Late Comeback Bid Falls Short In Loss To #10/11 Vanderbilt
  • 5/12/2025
Happenings
Ferris Robinson: Experiencing Rain Thai Bistro Express
Ferris Robinson: Experiencing Rain Thai Bistro Express
  • 5/12/2025
John Shearer: Baylor Grad Jada Walker Honored As Only Local UT Torchbearer
John Shearer: Baylor Grad Jada Walker Honored As Only Local UT Torchbearer
  • 5/9/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Stone Fizz
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Stone Fizz
  • 5/12/2025
SDMHA Annual Cruise-In Is May 17
SDMHA Annual Cruise-In Is May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Cool Off This Summer With Free Family Movies At Patriot Hall In Ringgold
Cool Off This Summer With Free Family Movies At Patriot Hall In Ringgold
  • 5/12/2025
Entertainment
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
2 Local Jewel Awards Winners Are Headed To NYC To Perform On Broadway
2 Local Jewel Awards Winners Are Headed To NYC To Perform On Broadway
  • 5/12/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga's Very Own Malfunction Junction
  • 5/13/2025
Flooding And The New Lee Highway Food City
Flooding And The New Lee Highway Food City
  • 5/13/2025
A Mother's Day Celebration
  • 5/10/2025
Dining
Food Bank Has Plant Giveaway For Your Garden
  • 5/13/2025
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Business
TVA Prices $1.5 Billion Of New 10-Year Global Power Bonds
  • 5/13/2025
5 Local Entrepreneurs Win Big At Chattanooga’s Idea Leap Pitch Competition
5 Local Entrepreneurs Win Big At Chattanooga’s Idea Leap Pitch Competition
  • 5/13/2025
Chattanooga Lawyer Faces Suspension For 5 Years
  • 5/13/2025
Real Estate
Urban Story Ventures Focused On Retail Expansion, Acquires Northgate Crossing Shopping Center
Urban Story Ventures Focused On Retail Expansion, Acquires Northgate Crossing Shopping Center
  • 5/13/2025
Curbed Construction Breaks Ground For MiKen Development Project
Curbed Construction Breaks Ground For MiKen Development Project
  • 5/13/2025
Developer To Talk To Neighbors On Project For 23 Townhomes On Min Tom Drive
  • 5/11/2025
Student Scene
UTC Selected For IIE American Passport Project Grant
  • 5/9/2025
EPB, TVA Present $25,000 School Uplift Grant To Stone Creek Elementary
EPB, TVA Present $25,000 School Uplift Grant To Stone Creek Elementary
  • 5/9/2025
Bledsoe County Schools Celebrate STEM Designation For 2 Schools
Bledsoe County Schools Celebrate STEM Designation For 2 Schools
  • 5/9/2025
Living Well
ArtsBuild Celebrates Periscope CHA Pitch Night Winners, Announces Open Applications For Next Cohort
ArtsBuild Celebrates Periscope CHA Pitch Night Winners, Announces Open Applications For Next Cohort
  • 5/13/2025
New Facility Planned On Tyner Road For Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics
  • 5/11/2025
Anonymous $1.27 Million Gift To Given Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/7/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
"Shot And Shell Belching From The Heights - Garrity’s Alabama Battery" Program Is May 26
  • 5/9/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scent Trips
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scent Trips
  • 5/13/2025
National Safe Boating Week Is May 17-23
  • 5/13/2025
Buzzing For Bees At Chester Frost Park Is May 20
Buzzing For Bees At Chester Frost Park Is May 20
  • 5/9/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Like It Or Not, There's Only One Way To Get In
Bob Tamasy: Like It Or Not, There's Only One Way To Get In
  • 5/12/2025
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Invites Community To Mother's Day Service May 11
  • 5/8/2025
"This Is My Momma And I'm Glad" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/7/2025
Obituaries
John David Hudson
John David Hudson
  • 5/13/2025
Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Burke
Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Burke
  • 5/13/2025
William “Bill” Stephen Murrey, Jr.
William “Bill” Stephen Murrey, Jr.
  • 5/13/2025
Government
Rep. Dan Howell Secures $400K For Smart Factory Institute
Rep. Dan Howell Secures $400K For Smart Factory Institute
  • 5/13/2025
HCSO Corrections Services Re-Entry Program Hosts Inmate Job Fair
HCSO Corrections Services Re-Entry Program Hosts Inmate Job Fair
  • 5/9/2025
Man Throws Frying Pan At Woman - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/13/2025