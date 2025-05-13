3 Killed In Gordon County Crash On I75

Three people were killed in another I-75 accident caused by a tractor-trailer.

This one happened Tuesday morning in Gordon County.

The state patrol said the tractor trailer was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Sonata with no initial injuries. After impact, the Sonata traveled off the right shoulder of I-75 NB and the tractor-trailer crossed the median into the SB lanes, causing collisions with two other tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles (Toyota Corolla and a Ford Ranger). The Ford Ranger caught fire.

A total of six vehicles were involved. In addition to the fatalities, two occupants were transported to hospitals.

Two occupants were not injured.