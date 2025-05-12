Planning Commission Sends Plan Hamilton On To County Commission For Review

The Planning Commission on Monday evening voted to send Plan Hamilton on to the County Commission for its review and submittal back to the Planning Commission for official action.

Also to be submitted to the County Commission will be a dissenting opinion from local homebuilders. They mainly seek higher density as well as the ability to bring appeals to the plan on a monthly basis instead of the plan's every six months.

Officials said the most controversial section of Plan Hamilton, dealing with the rural Area 9, was worked out in a "compromise."

Julian Bell, executive director of the Home Builders Association, urged modification of Plan Hamilton, saying it tilts too much toward limiting growth. He said it would make homes more expensive, mean that fewer new homes will be built, and slow property tax growth.

Saying the county has "a housing crisis," he said the median home price has risen to $378,000. He also said the new rules would mean many more large homes on large lots, which he said could be afforded by only the affluent.

"This says Hamilton County is not open for business," he said.

One speaker said an owner of a large farm ought to have the ability to sell that farm as he or she sees fit.

Many residents said the rural quality of life that drew many people to Hamilton County was rapidly declining with the many large new subdivisions. They said the profusion of subdivisions was making traffic unbearable and causing numerous serious wrecks. They feared that ambulances would be held up too long in reaching persons in critical situations.

One speaker said the county should not be "competing to be the biggest - to be a metropolis."

Owen Hargraves, longtime Short Tail Springs resident, said he moved there for the rural life. He said of the development - "We don't want it."

Melissa Ingram said of traffic issues, "I can't get home anymore. I moved to the country to be in the country."

Another speaker said, "You are not considering the impact the building is having. You are considering the money."

Dan Reuter, RPA executive director, said the study shows a prime need for transportation upgrades in the county. "We need hundreds of millions of dollars of those," he said.

Mr. Reuter said there is such a limitation on building by the lack of sewers out in the county that it should stalemate any major building programs for some time to come.

County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole recommended "slowing the pace until we get some of these issues caught up. Roll with what is already approved," but delay the rest until infrastructure is in.

He said, "I am not against growth, but it needs to be responsible growth."

There is a separate Plan Chattanooga for urban areas.

Plan Hamilton was due to be considered by the Planning Commission late last year, but County Mayor Weston Wamp asked for a delay after an Area 9 meeting in which there was an outcry to limit growth and keep the rural character for their section.

Here is the link to Plan Hamilton:

https://planhamilton.org/2025/04/16/check-out-the-latest-area-plans-april-2025/