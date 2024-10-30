Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BRANUM, CLEVELAND EUGENE 
730 CINDER PATH RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BROWN, TOKETA RENEE 
840 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWNING, CANDI RENEE 
HOMELESS DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD 
6614 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373417600 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

COLLINS, EDDIE REESE 
2506 DODSON AVE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT 
345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS DRIVING

FLYNN, CHARLES MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FREDRICK, JILLIAN D 
762 WALDRON RD LAVERGNE, 37086 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON 
2005 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061571 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUEVARA, NATALIE JUANA 
445 GARCIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

HANLEY, HOUSTON K 
14308 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAYES, LUCAS DYLAN 
102 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HINES, EARL NMN 
9322 LANCER LN UNIT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS 
4709 A METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY 
10053 MILLER RD SODDY DAISY, 373795106 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON 
2304 NORTH HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432112 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE 
4402 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

MORELAND, AMANDA NICOLE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 38066 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(ALIAS CAPIAS)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN

NAMANNY, RONALD MORRELLE 
270 CHARLENE PLACE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

RADER, SYDNEY GRAY 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793448 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN 
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY-DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLDAN PEREZ, ERY GRACIANI 
103 LAUREL DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTON 
1705 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIC
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE 
6848 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SMITTY, SAMUEL ROBERT 
212 DOCKERY LN CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK 
134 HIGHLAND DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMRALL, MADELYN 
9783 HAVEN PORT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

VOSS, GREGORY ALAN 
6929 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161007 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE 
1120 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123238 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS, JAYLA CHENELLE 
801 N.

MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE 
4522 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BATES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
  • CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT
BRANUM, CLEVELAND EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWNING, CANDI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
FREDRICK, JILLIAN D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/07/1980
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUEVARA, NATALIE JUANA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
HANLEY, HOUSTON K
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAYES, LUCAS DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/14/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/21/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/18/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
MORELAND, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/27/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • (ALIAS CAPIAS)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
RADER, SYDNEY GRAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLDAN PEREZ, ERY GRACIANI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/16/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIC
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITTY, SAMUEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUMRALL, MADELYN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
THOMPSON, DONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 11/17/1944
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILEY, SAMUEL DALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
  • VIOLATONOF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITON CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • VIOLATION OF PORBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
WILLIAMS, JAYLA CHENELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION




