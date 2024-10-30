Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BATES, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER

CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT BRANUM, CLEVELAND EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/27/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BROWN, TOKETA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWNING, CANDI RENEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/27/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/16/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING FREDRICK, JILLIAN D

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/07/1980

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/13/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUEVARA, NATALIE JUANA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE HANLEY, HOUSTON K

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAYES, LUCAS DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HINES, EARL NMN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 04/14/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/21/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/18/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

MORELAND, AMANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/27/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

(ALIAS CAPIAS)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN RADER, SYDNEY GRAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/12/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLDAN PEREZ, ERY GRACIANI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/16/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIC

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITTY, SAMUEL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMRALL, MADELYN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

THOMPSON, DONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 79

Date of Birth: 11/17/1944

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS VOSS, GREGORY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/31/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILEY, SAMUEL DALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND

VIOLATONOF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBAITON CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PORBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU WILLIAMS, JAYLA CHENELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/08/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



