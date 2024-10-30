Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BATES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO SELL
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
- CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT
|
|BRANUM, CLEVELAND EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BROWNING, CANDI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FREDRICK, JILLIAN D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/07/1980
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GUEVARA, NATALIE JUANA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|
|HANLEY, HOUSTON K
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, LUCAS DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/14/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/21/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM
|
|MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/18/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|MORELAND, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/27/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- (ALIAS CAPIAS)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
|
|RADER, SYDNEY GRAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLDAN PEREZ, ERY GRACIANI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/16/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIC
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITTY, SAMUEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUMRALL, MADELYN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|THOMPSON, DONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 11/17/1944
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, SAMUEL DALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
- VIOLATONOF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VIOLATION OF PROBAITON CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF PORBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|WILLIAMS, JAYLA CHENELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2024
Charge(s):
|