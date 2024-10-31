2 Abandoned Structures Destroyed In Faith Road Fire Thursday Morning

Two abandoned structures burned in a wooded area off Youngstown Road Thursday morning.Green Shift companies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Faith Road at 9:32 a.m. A small vacant structure was on fire and the flames spread to an adjacent collapsed single-wide trailer in the woods.Officials said, "Firefighters made a quick knockdown on the fire and checked for extension. Public Works brought a trackhoe to the scene to break apart debris in order for CFD personnel to completely extinguish the fire.Thanks to CPD for flying their drone over the scene to identify any hot spots in the woods."The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.Engine 6, Engine 15, Engine 10, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Ladder 19, Battalion 2, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 and CFD’s Operations Chief responded.