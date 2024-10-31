Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BENFORD, HERMAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/23/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CALDWELL, HAYDEN E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/27/2005

Arresting Agency: Lake Site



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR CARVER, MARCUS DARREN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLE, GARY BYRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/27/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DIXON, JASMINE STORM

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FELIX, LAMONT M

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/26/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING 74/45

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION HOOPER, DAVID GENE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/27/1949

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/04/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL KEPPERS, HANNAH CHARLOTTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/24/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LEWIS, ANDREW A

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/16/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR MILES, AMOS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS OWENS, CAITLIN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/26/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RICH, JACK TERRY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROBINSON, LANE BRICE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/08/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL SCRUGGS, CODY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SMITH, TIFFANY L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWERS, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/15/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



