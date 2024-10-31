Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, October 31, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADRIAENSSENS, SARA KATHLEEN 
112 HIGHLAND DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BENFORD, HERMAN LEBRON 
4193 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072720 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063006 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE 
7400 TWIN BROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CALDWELL, HAYDEN E 
303 SODDY VIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Lake Site
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CARVER, MARCUS DARREN 
159 COFFEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C 
947 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE 
24 OTTO LANE N DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLE, GARY BYRON 
1115 RICHARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR 
9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373417905 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR 
7481 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DIXON, JASMINE STORM 
25 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

FELIX, LAMONT M 
2105 ELERMOPH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL 
3111 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071530 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE 
615 OCRBIN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOINS, TONYA LYNN 
10204 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE 
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING 74/45
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

HOOPER, DAVID GENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE 
12475 BURROUHGS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

KEPPERS, HANNAH CHARLOTTE 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KING, LASHAUNDRA NICOLE 
6758 PALMS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374211275 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, ANDREW A 
15660 CHANNEL POINT DR SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

MARTIN, KELSIE LATRESE 
276 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(FAILURE TO APPEAR) THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE 
137 HENDRICKS BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
POSS. OF FENTANYL

MILES, AMOS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OWENS, CAITLIN MARIE 
374 BATTLEFIELD CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA 
3200 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RICH, JACK TERRY 
1607 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
4113 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072708 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON, LANE BRICE 
215 POND DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

SCRUGGS, CODY DEWAYNE 
25 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SMITH, TIFFANY L 
1574 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 373431406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS, MANYIA SYRAY 
2609 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO 
2930 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWERS, DANIEL 
7324 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY 
182 BENT OAK TR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VARRICHIONE, ANDREA 
8111 LAKEWINDS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Here are the mug shots:

BENFORD, HERMAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/23/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CALDWELL, HAYDEN E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Lake Site

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLE, GARY BYRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DIXON, JASMINE STORM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
FELIX, LAMONT M
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING 74/45
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HOOPER, DAVID GENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/27/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
KEPPERS, HANNAH CHARLOTTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEWIS, ANDREW A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/16/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MILES, AMOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OWENS, CAITLIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/26/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICH, JACK TERRY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROBINSON, LANE BRICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
SCRUGGS, CODY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SMITH, TIFFANY L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWERS, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



