Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADRIAENSSENS, SARA KATHLEEN
112 HIGHLAND DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
BENFORD, HERMAN LEBRON
4193 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072720
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063006
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE
7400 TWIN BROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CALDWELL, HAYDEN E
303 SODDY VIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Lake Site
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
159 COFFEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
947 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE
24 OTTO LANE N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLE, GARY BYRON
1115 RICHARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373417905
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
7481 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DIXON, JASMINE STORM
25 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
FELIX, LAMONT M
2105 ELERMOPH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL
3111 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071530
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE
615 OCRBIN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOINS, TONYA LYNN
10204 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING 74/45
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HOOPER, DAVID GENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE
12475 BURROUHGS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
KEPPERS, HANNAH CHARLOTTE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KING, LASHAUNDRA NICOLE
6758 PALMS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374211275
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, ANDREW A
15660 CHANNEL POINT DR SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MARTIN, KELSIE LATRESE
276 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(FAILURE TO APPEAR) THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE
137 HENDRICKS BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
POSS. OF FENTANYL
MILES, AMOS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OWENS, CAITLIN MARIE
374 BATTLEFIELD CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA
3200 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICH, JACK TERRY
1607 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
4113 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072708
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, LANE BRICE
215 POND DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
SCRUGGS, CODY DEWAYNE
25 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SMITH, TIFFANY L
1574 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 373431406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, MANYIA SYRAY
2609 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO
2930 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWERS, DANIEL
7324 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY
182 BENT OAK TR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VARRICHIONE, ANDREA
8111 LAKEWINDS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Here are the mug shots:
|BENFORD, HERMAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/23/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CALDWELL, HAYDEN E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Lake Site
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COLE, GARY BYRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DIXON, JASMINE STORM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|FELIX, LAMONT M
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING 74/45
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HOOPER, DAVID GENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/27/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|KEPPERS, HANNAH CHARLOTTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEWIS, ANDREW A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/16/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|MILES, AMOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|OWENS, CAITLIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/26/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RICH, JACK TERRY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, LANE BRICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|SCRUGGS, CODY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|SMITH, TIFFANY L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOWERS, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|