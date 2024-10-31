Suspect Arrested On Several Felony Warrants After HCSO Utilizes PIT Maneuver

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants Unit successfully apprehended Edward Anthony White on Thursday, wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives initially spotted White operating a white sedan on Reggie White Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop. White attempted to evade law enforcement, leading to a brief pursuit.





During the pursuit, HCSO detectives deployed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, ending the chase in the 100 block of 38th Street.White was taken into custody without further incident. While fleeing, White discarded a handgun that was later recovered and confirmed to be stolen. He was also found in possession of various illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.





White was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, where he was booked on his outstanding warrants and additional charges arising from the pursuit.





Outstanding Warrants:

• Attempted first-degree murder

• Aggravated assault

• Domestic violence assault

• Vandalism

New Charges:





• Felony evading

• Reckless endangerment

• Tampering with evidence

• Possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony

• Possession of marijuana

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of fentanyl

• Driving on revoked license

• Theft of property