County Building New Health Department At Engel Stadium; Erlanger Getting Health Department Site

  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Officials announced Tuesday morning that a new Hamilton County Health Department will be built at the site of historic Engel Stadium on Third Street.

Erlanger Hospital is acquiring the current Health Department that is adjacent to it on Third Street to expand its campus.

Officials said portion of the ball park, that dates to 1930, will be salvaged and reused.

Brent Goldberg, UTC vice chancellor for finance and administration, said, "UTC has a good track record for adaptive reuse of an historic site, such as we did with Chamberlain Field."

The Chattanooga Lookouts began playing at Engel Stadium in 1930, remaining in the 12,000-seat facility until the Double A minor league team moved to Hawk Hill in 1999.

Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Harmon Killebrew were just a few of the baseball luminaries who played there.

Michael Jordan roamed the outfield of Engel Stadium during his short attempt at a switch from pro basketball to pro baseball.

The stadium has sat mostly empty in the years since 1999, but it came alive briefly when portions of the movie "42" starring Harrison Ford were shot there in 2012.

A preservation group tried to set up a baseball museum at the site, but that did not get off the ground.

UTC at one time had a baseball team, but has not in many years.

It is planned that the new health department building will be next to Third Street at the stadium site. It will be next to 300 parking spaces at the 6.5-acre location. Three intramural soccer fields are on the opposite side of the parking.

UTC Chancellor Steve Angle said having the health department at the UTC campus will allow students to use its services as well as train along with its staff for those who want to go into the health field.

Jim Coleman, Erlanger president, says the move will aid Erlanger in expanding its "health corridor" along East Third.

He said the sale to Erlanger "will help insure its growth into the next generation."

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, "The new health department facility will be much more welcoming than this old facility can be."

 

 

