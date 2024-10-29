Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction

A section of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway will close during the lengthy construction of two stormwater storage tanks.

East Ridge officials said, "The city has been notified of a significant infrastructure project to improve the wastewater management system in our area by the city of Chattanooga Wastewater Department. As part of this initiative, they will construct two 1.5-million-gallon above ground storage tanks at 6000 Cornelison Road, adjacent to Camp Jordan Park.



"To facilitate the construction process, the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway will be closed from the Camp Jordan Access point to the Brainerd Road Trailhead at Greenway View Drive, beginning Nov. 18 and lasting until the summer of 2027. The work will be completed by Brassfield & Gorrie Construction. This closure is necessary to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of construction materials and equipment.



"To minimize disruptions to the community, the city of East Ridge will close and lock the gate over the bridge at Camp Jordan Park beginning Nov. 18 until construction is completed. Clear signage will be posted at all affected access points to inform users of the closure and provide alternative route information.



"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public's cooperation as they work to enhance the wastewater infrastructure in the community moving forward.

"This investment will significantly improve the city of Chattanooga’s ability to manage wastewater, protecting our environment and ensuring a healthier, more sustainable community for generations to come."







